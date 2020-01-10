Terminal upgrade for Quad City International Airport could cost $20 million. Federal funds may pay for 70%

Revamping the terminal at the Quad City International Airport in Moline could cost $20 million.
That figure was given during a Friday morning meeting of the airport's governing body's planning committee. The cost estimate is for work slated to take place in the airport’s fiscal year 2023.
Several projects planned for the next few years were discussed Friday morning before the committee went into a closed session with two architectural firms vying to be hired to design that new terminal.
Each firm — HOK, of St. Louis, and Alliiance, of Minneapolis — was slated to give a 20-minute presentation to airport officials Friday.
The full board of the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County likely will vote on which firm to hire at a meeting later this month. Ultimately, the selected firm's work will be sent to the Federal Aviation Administration for approval in late summer 2020.
A presentation at Friday's meeting included the estimate that federal dollars would account for 70% of that $20 million figure. The difference would be picked up by the airport.
Officials said Friday that those percentages are subject to change.
The terminal work is “so important because that’s what our customers see,” said Ben Leischner, airport director.
Friday’s meeting also included discussion about other projects, mostly runway and equipment upgrades, that could happen over the coming years with various levels of federal and state funding. A state capital bill has allocated funding specifically for aerospace projects, but Leischner and airport staff are awaiting information from the state about what types of projects would be eligible for those state dollars.
The airport board will next meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.