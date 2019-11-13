EDGINGTON — The Rockridge Board of Education approved a tentative 7 cent reduction in the property tax levy rate on Tuesday.
The reduction, in part, is due to a more than 5% increase in the expected equalized assessed valuations in both Mercer and Rock Island counties. The proposed tax rate will be $4.7262 per $100 EAV, if approved in December by the board. Last year’s extended rate was $4.7978.
A tax levy hearing will be held at 6:15 p.m. before the regular Dec. 16 school board meeting. The proposal will be on display for the next month in the superintendent’s office.
Last year’s EAV was $211,638,966 (up 2.29 percent from the previous year). Perry Miller, the superintendent, proposed the EAV be increased by 4.99 percent for the purpose of projecting a new property tax rate to be extended in 2019 and collected in 2020. The projected increased EAV is $223,903,672.
The tentative levy proposes raising $10,582,149. This lower rate would increase the district’s coffers by $427,490, according to Miller. “If the EAV comes true this would give a $19 (tax) decrease on a $100,000 home,” Miller said.
The board heard reports from principals Scott Daly (junior high), Katy Hasson (high school) and Mike Ruff (Andalusia Elementary) on school improvement updates.
Daly told the board that the junior high has been put in an “underperforming group” by the Illinois Association of School boards because students with Individualized Education Program (those eligible for special education) did not score as well as other students in recent testing. The staff is now working on identifying the strengths and areas of need to correct the problem. Three areas have been identified to work on including using 21st-century learning, curriculum development, and school culture.
Three staff teams were created to work on creating a multi-tiered system of support regarding instruction, assessment, and intervention to meet the achievement and behavioral needs of all students. The essential components to MTSS include: Instruction and Intervention, Data and Assessment, Implementation of Evidence-Based Practices, Problem-Solving, and Stakeholder/Family Involvement.
“The state requires an Illinois quality framework for student needs,” Daly said. He said the teams have been working since January on implementing the program. One SNAFU has been the weather. “We had 13 snow days last year,” he said. “For the next three years we need to look at and refine (what we are doing),” he added.
Students have been using the 3rd-period timeframe to work on MTSS “to meet individualized student needs,” he said. Both IEP and advanced students are being worked with, he added.
Students will be tested twice more this year in January and April, Daly said. The Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) is the Illinois state achievement test. All public school students in grades 3 to 8 must take the IAR.
He said the district has a Dec. 30 deadline for putting together its school improvement plan.
“January is for implementation, for putting the MTSS structure in place,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Teachers are using MAP skills tools, Daly said. MAP Skills is a skills mastery and progress monitoring assessment that helps teachers drill down to the specific skills each student needs to learn. He pointed to the good response from parents at November’s open house with 143 sets of parents responding. He said teachers are also working on developing new and exploratory classes for the 2020-2021 school year.
High school principal Hasson said the high school has for the second year in a row been rated as “exemplary.”
“We’re in the top 10 percent with our test scores,” she said. “That’s something to celebrate. That doesn’t mean there isn’t work to be done,” she added.
She said she has been working with Black Hawk College staff on dual credit courses. Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) courses are being emphasized. Black Hawk has helped the district create a transitional math course “that allows students to fulfill their math requirements,” she said.
She said teachers have been working on finalizing course descriptions for next year, putting together a master schedule for all courses being offered. Registration for 2020-2021 starts in January, she added.
One thing being done at the high school is having all teachers use a common format for reporting. “It’s a pretty cumbersome task,” she said. Staff support, trust, and communication are important, both within the school and with families and the community. She also pointed to small class size and high student participation, improved technology and a wide course offering as some of the district strengths.
Some of the challenges include applying consistency in rule enforcement, staff being overwhelmed because of a high special education load, addressing student behavior in hallways and restrooms, building cleanliness, staff morale and dealing with academically and behaviorally challenged students. “Prioritizing will become a further focus for our staff,” she said.
Principal Ruff talked about the Fontas and Pinnell literacy being used at Andalusia. “Last year 18-19 guided reading sets were purchased,” said Ruff. The sets are being used to target and map student needs. He pointed out the literacy curriculum is going well and uses national norms and benchmarks.
One thing being done is having students read out loud to teachers. Teachers are also using Lucy Calkins writing materials to promote better writing. A 40-book challenge is being used to encourage student reading. Another component for writing is to give students the control over what they read and how they report on what is read, including allowing student videos and montages to report on a book.
Ruff said that one of the teachers developed a lesson template that is being used by a number of teachers. MTSS is also being used at this level and effective collaboration is encouraged for the teachers by holding weekly face-to-face sessions.
In other business, the board:
- Accepted coach resignations from Toby Whiteman (JH girls’ track); Liane Freyermuth (JH assistant boys’ track and Constance Widdop (Freshman volleyball); and approved hiring coaches Haley MacDonald (HS assistant girls’ basketball); Gregg Thorpe (HS girls’ volunteer assistant basketball); and Peyton Bizarri (JH boys’ volunteer assistant basketball).
- Approved a settlement agreement with Angela Strong in the amount of $7,673.57.
- Approved removing Paula Nitz from the employment roles.