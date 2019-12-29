Tennessee man held in Mercer County after fight in Viola

A Tennessee man is being held in the Mercer County Jail after a fight between two men on Friday in Viola.

Mercer County deputies responded to a 911 call at 1127 Highway 67, Viola, for a report of a fight between two men, one of whom sustained a knife wound.

The suspect fled on foot. Deputies found Gary L. Lothridge, Telford, Tenn., south of the residence, said Sgt. Devin Mannon in a news release.

Lothridge is being held in Mercer County Jail in Aledo, where he faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and theft over $500.

His bond is $40,000.

The other man was treated and released at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

