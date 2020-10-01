Temporary COVID-19 site opening in Moline

A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County this weekend.

Testing will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria.

No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual.

Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered; please follow directions at the test site.

Due to the demand for this service, there could be wait times. Please be patient. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, seek immediate care.

Testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

This testing site is possible through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, the TaxSlayer Center and the Rock Island County Health Department.

Quad-City Times​