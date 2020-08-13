Temperature checks, masks, outdoor learning: Mercer County prepares for school during a pandemic

ALEDO, Ill. — Mercer County school board members approved the school district’s current reopening plan for school during the COVID-19 pandemic during Wednesday’s board meeting. Students return Monday, Aug. 17.
School registration for the upcoming year was down quite a bit from what was expected, according to Board president Julie Wagner. “They expected 1,400 students but only have registered 1,229 students, with around 25 percent signing up for remote learning,” she said.
Parents can move their children from in-school to remote within the first three weeks of school. Schools will take each student’s temperature daily, as well as requiring face coverings in school and while on the bus.
The reopening plan, according to Superintendent Scott Petrie, will probably have some changes before the start of the school year, as guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health is evolving.
Each school has set up special rooms that might be needed for quarantining students, he said.
“We will revise and provide parents with information on what is to happen if someone gets sick,” he said.
At Apollo, Principal Bill Fleuette said classes will take place in the student homerooms, with some teachers, like math and science teachers, rotating into the classrooms.
Outdoor learning areas for each homeroom will be established, stressing social distancing, to give kids a break from mask wearing. Some classrooms have their own restrooms, but some students will use larger hallway restrooms with limited numbers allowed in at any one time. Handwashing before and after restroom use will be required.
Board member Mike Bowns commended Fleuette for the email he sent to parents about where to drop off children by car, guidelines for buses, recess, outdoor learning, meals and cleaning. During the first three weeks of school students will receive brown bag lunches in the classrooms, with students also allowed to bring their own lunches from home.
Principal Marcus Bush, New Boston Elementary, told the board that students in grades 2 - 4 will have lunch in the homerooms, with kindergarten and first graders taking their lunch in the cafeteria.
Ryan Koresko, principal at Mercer County Intermediate, said parents are encouraged to stay with their children at bus stops to make sure the student’s temperature is below 100.4 degrees. Parents will also have to certify each day there are no COVID-19 symptoms present.
Students will remain in their homerooms throughout the day, except for music class and lunch.
Lessons will take place in the homeroom either by the homeroom teacher or through facilitated instruction via video for other classes. Lunches will take place in one of three places: the cafeteria, the gym or the music room.
At the junior high, things will be similar to the other schools in that students will go straight to their homerooms upon arrival. During first semester there will be no electives and lunches will be served in the homerooms.
At the high school, Principal Stacey Day said students will move about in the building at staggered times.
“The staff has been great coming up with ideas,” she said.
Superintendent Petrie said students with COVID symptoms will be out of the classroom for 10 days. Students can return if there is an alternate diagnosis and they have a doctor's note.
The board also was introduced the new junior high physical education teacher and junior high athletic director -- Morgan Braucht. At the junior high, only cross country (with 30 boys and girls signed up) and softball (with 21 girls signed up) will be played. For softball only 10 games are scheduled, with no more than two contests per week. “There will be no sectionals or state contests this year,” he said.
Junior high cross country competitions will stop at the sectionals. “There will be no football this year. The remainder of sports begin in January,” said Braucht.
Andrew Hofer, high school athletic director, said the only two sports being offered first semester are golf (with 30 students out for it) and cross country (with 25 students). “Football and volleyball have been moved to the spring,” he said. He also pointed out there were new regulations regarding personal protective equipment for both coaches and athletes.
In other business the board:
• Swore in Mark Bieri as a new board member, who replaces Jake Frieden who resigned in June;
• Approved a one-year treasurer’s contract with Angie DeBlock;
• Learned the 2020-2021 tentative budget expects revenues of $16.4 million and expenditures of $15.9 million. The budget showed a beginning year balance of $10, 653,946 and anticipates an end balance on June 30, 2021 of $11.171,070. The final budget will be up for approval in September, with a budget hearing at 6:45 p.m. before the start of the Sept. 16 meeting;
• Approved in kind support for High Roads Advantage alternative school, based on the number of Mercer County students enrolled there;
• In personnel matters the board accepted resignations from Richelle Scott, Intermediate special education teacher, Katie McCaw, high school cook and accepted the retirement of Kris Berglund, junior high paraprofessional. New hires included Hannah Callahan, Apollo third grade teacher; Morgan Weeks, head junior high softball coach; Hannah Baker, assistant junior high softball coach and two temporary district custodians Lonnie Maynard and Andrew Augustine.
|School
|In-school
|Virtual
|Apollo
|212
|84
|New Boston
|99
|55
|Mercer County Intermediate
|157
|35
|Mercer County Junior High
|158
|49
|Mercer County High School
|293
|89
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.