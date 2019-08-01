DAVENPORT – Two pop stars who hit it big in the late 1980s – Taylor Dayne and Tiffany – will perform Sunday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave.
Tickets ($20 to $45) go on sale Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m., available at rhythmcitycasino.com, 844-852-4FUN, or at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City.
Taylor Dayne, a 57-year-old New York City native, had a groundbreaking debut single “Tell It to My Heart,” which turned her into an international star in 1987. Since then, she’s had 17 Top 20 singles over her career, including “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love,” and “I’ll Always Love You.” Dayne has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three Grammy nominations, and an American Music Award.
She released her memoir “Tell It to My Heart” on Feb. 14, 2019, which was on Amazon’s bestseller list for weeks. She has graced the stages of Broadway in hits like “Aida” and “Archie,” and has been seen in Showtime’s “Rude Awakening.”
Tiffany (whose last name is Darwish), a 47-year-old Norwalk, Calif., native, also hit it big in 1987, with her eponymous debut album, which showcased the No. 1 singles “I Think We're Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been,” then the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album.
In 2000, Billboard described Tiffany’s album “The Color of Silence” as “thoughtful, intelligent, and full of grace” and ranked it among the top 10 albums of the year. She has sold over 15 million albums to date.
Tiffany's latest album, “Pieces of Me,” was released last fall and is her 10th studio album.
For more information on the two singers, visit https://tiffanytunes.com/tiffany, and taylordayne.com.