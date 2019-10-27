Cassie Steffen stands by the ring toss game at her house in Rock Island's Broadway Historic District. She invites visitors to tour the haunted house she has created in her home at 848 20th St. from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
Bridget Frisk of Davenport plays a witch in the parlor at Cassie Steffen home in Rock Island. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
Linda Roelens of Rock Island in the spider webs of spiders at the home of Cassie Steffen. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
Bridget Frisk of Davenport plays a witch in the parlor at the home of Cassie Steffen of Rock Island. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
Lisa Viner plays a zombie clown at one of the outdoor games at the home of Cassie Steffen of Rock Island. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
Lisa Viner plays a zombie clown at one of the outdoor games at the home of Cassie Steffen of Rock Island. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
Linda Roelens of Rock Island in the spider webs of spiders at the home of Cassie Steffen. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
Cassie Steffen stands by the ring toss game at her house in Rock Island's Broadway Historic District. She invites visitors to tour the haunted house she has created in her home at 848 20th St. from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Bridget Frisk of Davenport plays a witch in the parlor at Cassie Steffen home in Rock Island. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Cassie Steffen
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Linda Roelens of Rock Island in the spider webs of spiders at the home of Cassie Steffen. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Bridget Frisk of Davenport plays a witch in the parlor at the home of Cassie Steffen of Rock Island. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Lisa Viner plays a zombie clown at one of the outdoor games at the home of Cassie Steffen of Rock Island. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Cassie Steffen opening home at 848 20th St.in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Cassie Steffen opening home at 848 20th St.in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Cassie Steffen opening home at 848 20th St.in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Brock Steffen 10, son of Cassie Steffen will play a waiting zombie as Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Brock Steffen 10, son of Cassie Steffen will play a waiting zombie as Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Lisa Viner plays a zombie clown at one of the outdoor games at the home of Cassie Steffen of Rock Island. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Linda Roelens of Rock Island in the spider webs of spiders at the home of Cassie Steffen. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Cassie Steffen opening home at 848 20th St.in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Cassie Steffen opening home at 848 20th St.in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
ROCK ISLAND — Just because this haunted house is presented by members of the Broadway Paranormal Society doesn’t mean there’s anything particularly spooky about it.
Or … is there?
You can see for yourself. Cassie Steffen, founder of the group, invites you to take a tour of her home at 848 20th St., which serves as the society headquarters. It will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
You can’t miss it. It’s the house with the 12-foot inflatable glowing ghost in the front yard. It's one of many houses in the neighborhood decked out in all kinds of macabre regalia, a sharp contrast to the tidy white picket fence around the place.
“Halloween is so much fun for us,” Steffen said. “It's a walk-through haunted house.” The group's members dress up and guide kids and parents up the stairs and into the parlor of the house in the Broadway Historic District.
“It’s my favorite holiday,” Steffen said of Halloween. "We spend days decorating and getting our costumes just right. Then we give out candy bars if they are brave enough to make it through it all."
“Last year, we had 400 kids go through. That's not counting the parents,” Steffen said.
The home itself has an overall “Addams Family” feel. When you look at the brick structure, which was built in 1874, you can see all kinds of creepy things on the building itself and through the windows, including “ghosts” inside.
“Everybody always asks me, ‘Is your house haunted?’” Steffen said. “It creeps people out. It’s looming. It’s ominous.”
And that’s just the outside. In the parlor, a “real” witch — or a human one, anyway — may greet vistors.
They'll see a moving canopy of “stars” overhead; lit candles (realistic looking, but plastic to ensure safety); and an abundance of cobwebs. The strains of the Donovan classic “Season of the Witch” complete the ambience.
Linda Roelens, of Rock Island, a member of the paranormal group, said the house is even better this year than it was last year. "There are more visual effects. It's also more tactile — you can bump into things. It's more interactive.
"It's 200% better than I remember last year," said Roelens, who took her daughter and her friends through it.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
"Every time I look at it, I see something I didn't see before," said Michelle Green-Youngworth, Davenport, another member of the group. "It's amazing. It still kind of spooks me out sometimes."
When visitors head into the yard, they'll enter a carnival midway where creepy clowns, including one with a lolling tongue, will lead kids in real games, including a ring toss and beanbag toss.
That meat clever that’s part of the decor? It’s not real, but it has a sinister glint.
When visitors leave the carnival area, they’ll head toward a “spider's nest,” where a huge inflatable spider will greet them and a smaller, but more mobile, automated spider may leap out at any time. If they look around, they'll see "spider eggs." It's possible they could be accosted by a human-size spider, too.
Then guests will come to a “cemetery,” complete with headstones, where a zombie is likely to lurk.
Brock Steffen, 10, has perfected his zombie skills. He lurched toward a reporter while his mom showed off the two “dolls” sitting on a bench, where he was so still he looked like the faux character next to him.
“You get to do a lot of things when you live here,” he said. “It’s relaxing. And fun.”
“He comes to a lot of the investigations,” his mother said. “He’s been ghost-hunting with me since he was 7.”
She said the entire project cost about $4,000 this year.
Those sensitive to lighting effects should take note that a strobe light will be used.
As for whether the house is haunted: "It is," Cassie Steffen said. "There's nothing bad, but there are spirits here."
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.