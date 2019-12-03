{{featured_button_text}}
120419-mda-nws-andoverxmas

Elma (Mooch) Gay holds one of the Christmas items to be included in the silent auction at Andover Christmas Walk on Saturday, Dec. 7. To her right is the “Father Christmas” print done by area artist Jeff Selander that will be awarded in a raffle drawing.

 CLAUDIA LOUCKS / claudialoucks@gmail.com

ANDOVER — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Andover.

Father Christmas is the theme of the 30th annual Christmas Walk, which will begin at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with a tree-lighting ceremony and sing-along at the Andover Lake Park Gazebo.

Festivities will include a homemade soup supper from 5 to 7 p.m. in the American Legion Building. Other activities there will be visits with Santa Claus, holiday craft making, face painting for children, Christmas card making, Christmas music, refreshments and treats, a display of Santa and Father Christmas figures, a cookie walk and a silent auction.

The drawing for ”Father Christmas” print done by area artist Jeff Selander will be held at 7 p.m. in the Legion building. Raffle tickets will be available at the American Legion Building.

There will be free tractor-pulled wagon rides around the park from 5:30 to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Christmas music will be presented in the candle-lit Jenny Lind Chapel from 6:30 to 8 p.m. by Tewanta & Good Company from the Quad Cities and the Chamber Choir from Orion High School.

The Christmas Walk is sponsored by the Andover Tourism Council and the Andover Village Board.

