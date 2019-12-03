ANDOVER — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Andover.
Father Christmas is the theme of the 30th annual Christmas Walk, which will begin at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with a tree-lighting ceremony and sing-along at the Andover Lake Park Gazebo.
Festivities will include a homemade soup supper from 5 to 7 p.m. in the American Legion Building. Other activities there will be visits with Santa Claus, holiday craft making, face painting for children, Christmas card making, Christmas music, refreshments and treats, a display of Santa and Father Christmas figures, a cookie walk and a silent auction.
The drawing for ”Father Christmas” print done by area artist Jeff Selander will be held at 7 p.m. in the Legion building. Raffle tickets will be available at the American Legion Building.
There will be free tractor-pulled wagon rides around the park from 5:30 to 7 p.m., weather permitting.
Christmas music will be presented in the candle-lit Jenny Lind Chapel from 6:30 to 8 p.m. by Tewanta & Good Company from the Quad Cities and the Chamber Choir from Orion High School.
The Christmas Walk is sponsored by the Andover Tourism Council and the Andover Village Board.