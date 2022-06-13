Supply at Davenport-based blood center 'approaching critical levels'

ImpactLife renewed its call for donors in Davenport and from throughout the Quad-Cities on the eve of Tuesday's World Blood Day.

ImpactLife faces an "urgent need for additional donors" because of a decrease in blood donation during the first few weeks of the summer, according to the blood bank.

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 124 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. It operates 22 Donor Centers and holds about 5,000 mobile blood drives annually. ImpactLife provides blood components needed for patient transfusions at hospitals throughout the Quad-Cities region.

ImpactLife offices have two locations in Davenport: 5500 Lakeview Parkway and 1320 W. Kimberly Road, Suite No. 12. Its Moline location can be found at 3600 16th St.

Representatives from both local hospital systems touched on the important role donated blood plays in the treatment of cancer patients and emergency care.

"Patients fighting cancer need more blood and blood products than patients fighting any other terrible disease. A cancer diagnosis can make a person and their families feel scared and we want to be sure that safe access to blood isn’t adding to their concerns," said Dr. Costas Constantinou of the UnityPoint Health-Trinity Medical Oncology & Hematology Clinic. "By giving blood, you’re giving cancer patients and others a fighting chance and an amazing gift of hope and life."

Dr. Kurt Andersen pointed to the general need for blood supply.

"Having an adequate supply of blood is essential to providing care to some of our sickest and most vulnerable patients," said Andersen, chief medical officer at Genesis Health System. "We need every person in our community who can give blood to do so and continue to do so again and again. Donating blood is safe and easy to do. As we add our voices to others asking people to donate, we hope that many available appointment slots will fill."

To schedule, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org, or download the ImpactLife mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

World Blood Donor Day was started to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products. June 14 commemorates the birth of Dr. Karl Landsteiner, whose research identified the main blood groups: type A, type B, type AB and type O, as well as the Rh-factor in blood.

