DAVENPORT – A special fundraiser will be held Sunday at River Music Experience, 129 Main St., featuring live music and art created from musical instruments, to benefit the River Bend Foodbank.
“Come Together QC” will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., including a silent auction with pieces by local artists Kimberly Kruse of Celestial by Design; Glen Lowry of Glen ARThur Lowry and Crafted QC; Bill Douglas of Draw Me Bill; Emily Utley of Emily's Imagination and more. Admission is $10 per person, with children admitted free.
Event hosts Don Gustofson, Colleen Doak and Erika Adamson said their inspiration for the fundraiser was to get people in the Quad-Cities to come together for a cause that includes their passions – music and art – with a purpose.
“The Q-C area is so rich with musical and artistic talent. We never think twice about grabbing a Harris pizza or a Whitey's shake after we see a band or go to The Figge," said Don Gustofson, a local musician and music educator. “But there are families in our area that are going to sleep hungry. This event is a way for us to help with that.”
A similar event last year raised enough to provide 20,000 meals to local food-insecure families, according to an event release. “The $10 event admission fee will provide 50 meals to people in our area," said Doak, who's also an educator who researches how public health messages impact the physical and social health of a community.
At RME, “You'll find repurposed violins, drums, cymbals, and cellos transformed into gorgeous works of art on display for the silent auction,” she said. Live music will be provided by the following local musicians:
- 3 p.m. – Huge Hefner Acoustic House Party
- 3:30 p.m. – Channel Cats
- 4:30 p.m. – Douglas & Tucker
- 5 p.m. – Soul Storm
River Bend Foodbank, based in Davenport, collections donations of food for distribution to more than 300 charitable community organizations that support the hungry in 23 counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. It distributes 17 million meals per year.