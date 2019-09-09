Storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis loves to make history come alive for audiences by embodying famous, influential people.
Sometimes he's not just giving a talk, but engaging in a dialogue with listeners. That will be true of a presentation this Thursday in Fulton, where he will portray John Deere (1804-1886).
“I always create space to engage the audience, hopefully inspire and compel them to tell their own story,” said Ellis, 57, who lives in Bishop Hill. He was speaking by phone from Mississippi, where he was performing at the Mississippi Hummingbird Festival and local schools as naturalist John James Audubon (1785-1851).
“I get people talking about their favorite birds; I impersonate a few birds,” he said. “With the right audience, let that loose, and let the audience impersonate their favorite bird.
"My favorite compliment isn't 'That was a good show,' but they just want to gnaw on my ear a while. Something I said made them want to tell their own story. At a couple shows, I've learned stories from audience members, which I can use for the next show.”
At 6 p.m. Thursday in the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave., Fulton, Ellis will portray Deere at a board meeting as he announces his retirement. The founder of the company reflects on his successes and struggles. He envisions changes in agriculture in the future and predicts how the company will transform to meet needs.
The presentation will conclude with a discussion of issues such as pros and cons of agriculture versus agribusiness, the role of technology and mechanization in farming, and the state of the family farm.
Though he has played 20 historic characters over a 40-year career, Ellis didn't start playing Deere until three years ago. “Honestly, there are a couple of really good John Deeres out there, and I like characters who are sometimes lesser known,” he said.
“One of the things that makes Deere a little difficult (is) we have no letters,” Ellis said. “With Charles Darwin, we have 10,000 letters online; Audubon published 2,000 pages of ornithology, 50 short stories.” Ellis recently did 21 performances as Audubon, each including different stories.
“With the ongoing farm crises, many farmers are struggling,” Ellis said, “I feel Deere is the perfect voice to talk about the history of agriculture; he lived it."
“It's not a monologue; it's a dialogue,” he said. “I turn the Q-and-A on its head, start with asking questions of the audience.”
“They're not passive listeners. My favorite thing about that show is managing the conversation,” Ellis said. It becomes a conversation, where everyone is free to share their ideas."
Deere's son Charles (1836-1907) “really built the company” as president, “but nobody wants to hear from Charles Deere,” Ellis said. In his presentation, John talks about Charles and the future as if the audience members are on Deere's board.
“It's a great dialogue; I've been pleased and impressed with the response,” Ellis said. Most people aren't farmers, but everyone eats and should know where their food comes from, he said.
"My goal is to inspire folks to awaken to a deeper understanding of who they are within their relationship to human history and the natural world around them. I hope to evoke the storyteller within you."
A native of Toledo, Ohio, Ellis worked starting at age 17 at summer camps, where he fell in love with storytelling. His nickname is “Fox” since he had a fox as a kid. He was a biology major at Oberlin College in Ohio in the early '80s, then took some time off. After that, he moved back to Toledo and majored in education, with a minor in agricultural history, at Ohio's Wilmington College, from which he graduated in 1986.
You have free articles remaining.
Ellis likes to specialize in playing historical scientists. “I see John Deere as an engineer,” he said.
For years, Ellis has worked as an author, storyteller, historian and naturalist throughout the U.S. and around the world. He's written books, musical-theater productions and materials for teachers, and he presents programs at workshops and conferences.
Ellis has worked with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield and the Field Museum in Chicago, plus dozens of other museums across the country. He also has taught at an inner city preschool in Toledo, a Catholic school in Toledo, a junior high in North Carolina, a high school in California, and at the University of Illinois.
He's going to China and Korea in November for the first time to teach English as a second language, using folklore and call and response. “I'm real excited,” Ellis said.
He's been part of the Illinois Humanities Council “Road Scholars” program of speakers, and he did some programs last year for Illinois' bicentennial on Black Hawk's story from the Cherokee perspective (Ellis is part Cherokee). It was one of few shows where he played himself. He did 36 shows in the month of November 2018 alone.
“Storytelling was my real passion,” he said.
During the 2009 Lincoln bicentennial year, he didn't portray Lincoln (“I'm not tall enough or ugly enough”), but five friends of the 16th president. Those are: a law partner, a childhood friend who saved his life, poet Walt Whitman, a Civil War general, and a steamboat captain from Peoria.
Among his favorite characters to portray are Audubon and Whitman (1819-1892), the American poet whose 200th birthday was marked this year. “I got very few jobs as Whitman; he's the old gray-beard poet. People think they don't like poetry until they hear it.”
Whitman's longtime friend and probable lover, Peter Doyle, was at Ford’s Theatre the infamous evening in April 1865 when Lincoln was assassinated. Whitman helped immortalize Lincoln in his “O Captain! My Captain!”
Whitman also incorporated Doyle’s account of the assassination into a lecture about the death of Lincoln that Whitman delivered for 18 years around the anniversary of the incident, beginning in April 1879.
Deere had a link to Lincoln, since they both supported abolition of slavery. Deere helped form the Republican Party, and was one of the key witnesses in what was one of Lincoln's most important trials as a lawyer – the 1857 Effie Afton case (defending the railroads). In 1856, the steamboat Effie Afton hit a pier of the first bridge across the Mississippi, between Rock Island and Davenport, which burned along with the boat.
Ellis and his wife moved to Illinois 26 years ago, and when their daughters were in college, they bought the former Colony Hospital Bed and Breakfast (first built in 1855 as a hospital) at 110 Olson St., Bishop Hill, and changed its name to The Twinflower Inn. It's named for his twin daughters, Lily and Laurel, who are now 26 years old.
Twinflower (Linnea Borealis) is the national flower of Sweden. The Bishop Hill Colony began in Sweden when a group of religious dissenters dreamed of creating a utopia, and in 1846, Erik Janson and his followers came from Sweden to Chicago, and walked the last 160 miles to Bishop Hill.
Ellis will do his program on writer Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849) in Bishop Hill in October. From the stance of Poe's ghost, he begins by reading his obituary, which was written by Poe's nemesis, Rufus Griswold.
“Griswold made more money off my writing than I ever did,” Ellis as Poe said, noting the reputation of opiates and loose women were put on Poe after his death. “Most of what we know about Poe is a lie,” Ellis said.
To learn more about Ellis, visit foxtalesint.com.