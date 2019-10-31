DAVENPORT – Seventy-five years ago, William Sandoval was part of the largest air assault in U.S. military history. The story of the 21-year-old Silvis native's bravery, sacrifice, and death is told in a new documentary – "A Bridge Too Far From Hero Street". The film premieres on the eve of Veterans Day at the Putnam Giant Screen Theater, 1717 W. 12th St.
Moline-based filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films will present the film with their new “Riding the Rails to Hero Street” (among a 10-part Hero Street series) at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, which will include a Q&A with film participants and the filmmakers.
The Rundles’ Hero Street documentary series will explore the personal and family sagas behind each of the eight heroes from Silvis (including Willie Sandoval, who was declared "killed in action" on Oct. 7, 1945) and tell the true story of an ongoing struggle to memorialize them. Only a block and a half long, the street lost six young men in World War II and two in the Korean War, more than any other street in America.
Hero Street, as it is now known, has provided nearly 200 American military service members since World War II. The Rundles’ Mid-America Emmy-nominated "Letters Home to Hero Street" (co-produced with WQPT) was the first created for the series and premiered in January 2015.
William Sandoval‘s young years were spent surviving the Great Depression, living in a boxcar while his father worked for the Rock Island Railroad. When the railroad went bankrupt in 1933, Willie joined his family in the sugar beet and onion fields of Iowa and Minnesota, where they sometimes slept in horse stalls, according to a Fourth Wall release.
Migrant farm work made it possible for their father to buy a small four-room house for the family of 11 on 2nd Street, now known as Hero Street. The attack on Pearl Harbor motivated Willie and many others to enlist in the military. At age 20, Willie was assigned to Co. F, 504 Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division.
After combat action in Italy, Willie’s unit reformed in England. In one of his letters to his sister Rufina on March 4, 1944, Willie wrote: “You will never know, sis, how happy I will be when I step into the doorsteps and say, 'I’m home, Dad.' That will be the happiest day of my life.”
In September 1944, he was part of the ill-fated Operation Market Garden. In the wake of the successful D-Day operation, Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery’s plan was for Allied forces to capture several strategically important bridges in the Netherlands, creating a path to strike at the heart of Germany, the filmmakers' release said.
The hope was that the war would be over by Christmas. The largest air assault in history launched 2,023 troop transport planes and 478 gliders from 24 airfields carrying a total of 45,000 men. The day after his 21st birthday, Willie was one of 20,000 paratroopers who leaped into the sky over German-occupied Holland.
Willie’s Co. F secured the Grave Bridge and then assisted in taking the bridge at Nijmegan. On Oct. 6, 1944, his outfit was overrun while engaging the enemy near Zyfflich, Germany. At age 21, he was listed as missing in action, and then a year later declared dead. More Allied troops died (over 11,000) in the nine days of Operation Market Garden than during the D-Day landings in France two months earlier, according to Armytimes.com.
Sandoval died on Oct. 6, 1944, near the border of Holland and Germany, and his body was never recovered, the Fourth Wall release said. He was not related to Frank and Joe Sandoval of Silvis, brothers also killed during World War II.
The Operation Market Garden story was told in the 1974 Cornelius Ryan book "A Bridge Too Far,” and in 1977 Richard Attenborough directed the film based on that book.
The phrase “a bridge too far” was an alleged quote from Lt. Gen. Frederick Browning in describing the military endeavor’s failure to take the final bridge at Arnhem, the last means of escape for German forces in the Netherlands, the film release said.
“A Bridge Too Far From Hero Street” features commentary by historian John C. McManus, the author of “September Hope: The American Side of A Bridge Too Far” (2013).
“You’re dropping in full daylight where the Germans can see you, the Allies hadn’t really done that quite yet in the European Theater,” said McManus. “It didn’t take the Germans very long to piece together what the objective was. They react and counter-attack pretty well.”
The film includes interviews with Willie’s family members, friends, and author Marc Wilson, "Hero Street, U.S.A: The Story of Little Mexico’s Fallen Soldiers." The film will feature original art by Davenport's Bruce Walters, and acoustic guitar performed by Joe Soliz.
"Riding the Rails to Hero Street" will also premiere at the Nov. 10 event. The film explores the immigrants’ journey from Mexico to the Quad-Cities in segregated communities.
Film admission is $9 for adults, and $8 for youth (3-18), seniors, college students and military, available at Putnam.org or the box office. If the event sells out, a second show will be added at 6 p.m. For more information on the series, visit http://herostreetmovie.com.