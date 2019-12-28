Stories of the Year: Here were the 20 biggest Quad-City stories in 2019

As fall approached, though, something appeared to click.

More new arch segments were added in November than had been erected all summer. As workers prepared to add the first of four lateral struts that will connect the westbound span's arches, the DOT had more good news: The two sides of the arch were nearly identical in length.

The "legs" of the arch that expand outward from their piers near the Bettendorf shoreline are nearly 300 feet long. As they were measured for their strut fitting, workers discovered the disparity in length between the two legs was just a half-inch.

As the weather holds, more progress is expected on the arches, which are critical to the bridge's timeline. They have to be finished before the bridge deck between them can be added. Workers have been trying to make up for lost time by getting ahead on other aspects of the project.

The bridge, its ramps, interstate expansions and realignments and other portions of the overall project are estimated to cost $1.2 billion.

-Barb Ickes

