STORIES OF HONOR: The unthinkable made her stronger

“I blamed myself for it because I wasn't with her at the time that it happened, and we had gone through all that stuff. And just one night, I decided to go do something else with some other friends and soldiers, and she went her way.

"I had a lot of things going on. I was depressed. I had anxiety, probably had some PTSD. But you know, back then I don't think we are as aware as we are now. And I've had to kind of go through that stuff throughout my life.” she said.

Recalling the rape and the aftermath is hard for Johnson. Her face and voice changes. She paused and drew a deep breath before saying, “You think about going through a war and making it through all of that and then someone on your own team (rapes your friend), it scarred her for life. And probably me a little bit too.”

Coming out the other side

Despite is all Johnson has no regrets.

“It made me who I am today, so I don't know if I would be as strong if all of that wouldn't have happened,” Johnson concluded.

Not only is Johnson strong but she is happy. She has a 17-year-old son named Luke, that she and her partner Sue have been raising together for the last 16 years.