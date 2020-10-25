STORIES OF HONOR: "I went into hell, and somehow I got out."

“Every month was like a year. And that's how it aged you. I mean, you went from an 18-year-old to about a 35 year-old-way in your thinking and doing things,”

“I was tired. I was physically and mentally tired. I mean, there were times when we would go into a firefight or something. And you wouldn't necessarily jump to the ground like we did when we first got there. We were brazen. More like, shoot me if you can. That was the kind of attitude. And a lot of soldiers thought that way. They were like, today's a good day, if you're going to do it, do it. You know, you were just tired. You know you had everything against you.”

He then described coming back from a firefight after not having any water for three days. He was so thirsty that he jumped at the first sight of water.

“When we finally got back, the first thing I saw was a tire track of a 5-ton dump truck full that went through, and it was full of water. I just buried my face and drank. I mean, that was the first water I'd seen, and that’s what gave me malaria,”

Aftermath

He says he recovered reasonably quickly from his experience in Vietnam, estimating that he probably suffered from PTSD for the first four months after returning home.