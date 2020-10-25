STORIES OF HONOR: "I went into hell, and somehow I got out."

The first thing you notice about John Schmidt is the sparkle in his eyes.
The 72-year-old Vietnam veteran stands strong and confident with a snow-white mustache and a positive attitude.
One of the sources of his positivity might be the guardian angel he says has been on his shoulder since he was a child growing up in and around Reynolds, Illinois.
“I guess I recognized it about seven, maybe 8 years old. I always felt there was somebody watching me, and I always said it was my angel. I didn't see it. It didn't talk to me or anything, but I always knew that I was safe.” Schmidt said.
Schmidt graduated from Rockridge High School in 1967, 12 years after the start of the Vietnam War, and nine years before it ended.
With the draft looming, he and some of his extended family members decided to join the Army before receiving their draft notices.
“We just decided one day that, you know, we weren't doing anything of importance. I mean, we all had jobs, we were making money. And then just one day, we all got together and we said let's join the military. And that's what we did,” Schmidt said.
One of the reasons he and his cousins decided to enlist was because that way they were able to target a specific job (or MOS) in the military. At first, John wanted to be an MP (military police) but that required a four-year commitment. “I said I didn’t want to be away from home for four years. So I gave that up, took an aptitude test. And they said I would make a good engineer.”
So that began Schmidt’s life as a combat engineer in the jungles of Vietnam.
He describes his tour as an “adrenaline rush, 100% for 19-months,” full of snakes, rats, mosquitoes and death.
But despite it all, he says he was only scared once.
'I'd made my peace'
He and a unit of 14 men were involved in a vicious firefight, which left only Schmidt and three other soldiers alive when it was over. It’s a story he tells with trepidation in his voice and a somber tone. It’s a story he just “doesn’t tell to everybody.”
“I remember being next to Sgt. Robinson. He'd just been hit. And I was holding his hand (with one hand) and the St. Christopher medal, that I had gotten from my fiancee (with the other). And I was holding that tight. I was praying. And I was scared. I mean, the adrenaline was way over a hundred. It was way up there.
“I'm wondering, how am I surviving this? And when am I going to get hit? That's what I was thinking: When am I going to get hit? Not, will I get hit, but when am I going to get hit. So, as I'm holding on to his hand, I'm looking down at him. ... A couple of medics are working on him. And all of a sudden, I just felt a peace. I didn't hear the gunfire anymore. I figured the time was now, I'd made my peace. And I figured the time was now, it was gonna happen. And I put my head down.
“As I looked through my brow — I had a brow back in the day,” he says with a chuckle to break the tension of the story. “I looked through my brow, and out of nowhere — I can’t really explain it — there was a figure. And that figure, I swear, must have been 7-foot tall. And it was dressed in dark blue. They had the hood, and it was a woman, and she kept coming closer, and I thought as soon as she gets near me, "That's it. I'm done.' And I'm holding on to Robinson's hand and thinking time has passed, and I looked down and she was gone, and so was Robinson. Robinson died. She came for him, not for me,” said Schmidt with a sense of relief in his voice.
When asked if he feels lucky, he says with conviction, “No, I feel blessed.”
“It's different. Lucky is chancy and with me, all the things that have happened in my life. I always knew I was going to come out of it. Always. I didn't know how, but I knew I was going to come out of it. I just, it's an inner feeling. No matter what, I'm going to come out of it,” said Schmidt.
Schmidt admits that sometimes when things go bump in the night he’ll get a little scared, but that kind of scared is different. His fearlessness goes back to his childhood. He used to drive his mother crazy by traipsing off, following a stream for 50 miles, or swimming is a swimming hole somewhere.
“She always knew I'd come back. She just knew it.”
He says he inherited survival skills from his mother who raised him alone following his parent’s divorce when he was about 5 years old. They served him well in Vietnam.
Living jungle
He describes the physical environment of being in Vietnam as very dangerous.
“Not just that they're just trying to kill you or maim you or get you out of there. You also had the elements.
He talks about the mosquitoes with a great disdain in his voice. He and the men in his unit had a mosquito contest when they were on guard duty to see who could get the most during their four-hour stint.
Just smoking a cigarette to relax could be deadly if you didn’t do it the right way and hid the red, glowing tip of the cigarette from the view of the enemy.
Then there were the venomous bamboo vipers that would fall from the trees as they worked their way through the jungle. Oh and don’t forget the rats, which seemed to toy with the soldiers.
“I got used to spiders. I got used to rats. When you’d doze off a rat would run across you, and they were playing. Rats are weird; they're not there just to bite you and eat you. They're playing.”
'You were just tired'
When it was over he was glad to get out of there, especially since his tour was supposed to end after 12 months, but he was deemed too important and had to stay "in-country" an extra seven months.
“Every month was like a year. And that's how it aged you. I mean, you went from an 18-year-old to about a 35 year-old-way in your thinking and doing things,”
“I was tired. I was physically and mentally tired. I mean, there were times when we would go into a firefight or something. And you wouldn't necessarily jump to the ground like we did when we first got there. We were brazen. More like, shoot me if you can. That was the kind of attitude. And a lot of soldiers thought that way. They were like, today's a good day, if you're going to do it, do it. You know, you were just tired. You know you had everything against you.”
He then described coming back from a firefight after not having any water for three days. He was so thirsty that he jumped at the first sight of water.
“When we finally got back, the first thing I saw was a tire track of a 5-ton dump truck full that went through, and it was full of water. I just buried my face and drank. I mean, that was the first water I'd seen, and that’s what gave me malaria,”
Aftermath
He says he recovered reasonably quickly from his experience in Vietnam, estimating that he probably suffered from PTSD for the first four months after returning home.
“But the reason I don't have it (PTSD)", he says, "is that I put it away in a room in my brain, I guess. And when I do think about it, I think it's someone else. It was someone else. It wasn't me. I didn't do that.”
Sometimes a TV show or movie like “Hamburger Hill” or “Platoon” will trigger memories that startle him.
“‘Platoon’ was real close. But, you know, I got a good handle on it. I don't wake up in cold sweats. I don’t hold any resentment.”
Like so many Vietnam veterans his return was met by protesters. His plane, full of returning vets landed on a dark runway and the men were ushered into a hanger for a steak and a beer, or a bus ride out of town. He passed on the steak and a beer and hopped on the Trailways bus and started to make his way home.
When his plane landed in Moline there were no protesters, just his fiancee. He wanted to keep it simple. He was tired and just wanted to go home.
But even he was four days and thousands of miles removed from the jungle his instincts were still firing on all cylinders.
When he arrived home to his mother’s home in Reynolds she wasn’t home, she was at work. She had no idea her son was safe at home in his bed.
He came into the house, set his duffels down, and went straight to bed without taking his clothes off.
“I think it must have been about five o'clock. And all of a sudden I heard a scream and somebody was on top of me.
“Well, that was a mistake, because I had her up against the wall before she could even say hello. I mean my reactions were really fast, and once I realized I was home everything was OK.”
“Then after that, we had dinner, called some people, drank some beers and slept for three days.”
"I went into hell, and somehow I got out."
