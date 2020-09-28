STORIES OF HONOR: Helping his fellow vets lets Knerr sleep at night

“I have lost more friends ( to suicide) than I care to mention. Frankly, I’ve stopped counting,” Knerr said.

“It’s tough to think about because they’re gone for whatever reason, but their families still have to move forward. And their families still have to find a way to keep going. So the VFW does what we can to help with that.”

“The epidemic of veteran suicides really hit the forefront of the past couple of years. A lot of people don’t really think about who’s left behind when that soldier loses the battle within.”

Fundraising for families left behind is just one of the ways he works to help, to give back, to be a better veteran.

“It just gives me that extra drive to want to try to help them where I can. I’ve had my low points I am currently listed as 80% disabled through the VA; 50% of that’s for PTSD. Knowing to an extent, where these soldiers are, and some of them just can’t make it and they give up. It makes me try that much harder. To work that much harder to be a better veteran, and to be a better man, a better husband, a better father, a better everything, and try to do as much as I can to help.”

Knerr was nominated for Stories of Honor because of his tireless fundraising for his fellow veterans and their families.