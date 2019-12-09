Starting in 2024, United Township High School will no longer have class rankings

EAST MOLINE — Starting with 2020’s incoming freshman class, there will no longer be an official class rank at United Township High School.

The United Township High School District 30 Board by a 6-1 margin voted Monday to go with the Laude Latin System, which features magna cum laude (with highest praise) honors for those with grade point averages of 4.5 or higher; summa cum laude (with great praise) for those from 4.3-4.49; and cum laude (with praise) for those 4.2-4.29 beginning with the next incoming freshman class, which graduates in 2024.

After a brief summary by UT principal Matt Wright with some additional comments by Superintendent Jay Morrow and very little comment from the board, the vote was eventually taken.

Dr. Giovanna Davila was the lone dissenter.

Actual class rankings will still be available, should some college or university need them. But declaring valedictorians and salutatorians for each class will be no more.

By the time the action came up, there was no representation from the public on hand, which did not shock Morrow.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}