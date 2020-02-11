Stalemate continues at Davenport Civil Rights Commission meeting

The stalemate based on who are the rightful members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission continued Tuesday at City Hall.

The contention, which has continued for about a year, was discussed in a 16-minute session.

Commission Chair Janelle Swanberg, who was appointed in November, did not call the meeting to order at noon because there was no quorum. She left the commission meeting room.

At a meeting last week, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he will ask attorneys to seek a court resolution to the dispute.

The Rev. Richard Pokora, who was appointed in November, stayed at the end of the table where he sat briefly with Swanberg.

At the other end of the table were Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, Susan Greenwalt, who led the meeting, and Helen Roberson.

“It was proposed that possibly, if everybody clear across the board resigned, and then if two people were chosen from each group to go back on the commission, that would be four, and then the mayor would pick three other people,” Greenwalt said.

“I hate to hold up the commission, I really do, but I believe that everything was done the wrong way and so I am not willing to compromise that,” Bribriesco-Ledger said. “My answer is no.”