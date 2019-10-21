The Eldridge Police Department has improved its arsenal, in thanks, to a national foundation and an assist from the city's newest manufacturer LMT Defense.
The Spirit of Blue Foundation has awarded an Equipment Safety Grant to the department in the form of 10 new tactical rifles, the Rochester, N.Y.-based foundation announced.
"The foundation was formed to give different police departments grants for equipment," said Eldridge Police Chief Dave Kopatich, who applied for the grant. "For departments that can't afford bulletproof vests or something like that can apply for a grant and Spirit of Blue picks up the tab."
Spirit of Blue develops fundraising campaigns nationally with the support of partner non-profits, national retailers and safety equipment manufacturers.
In this case, LMT donated the rifles to the foundation to meet Eldridge's request. "With them being the new business here in town, they wanted to show support for the police," Kopatich said. "They know in our line of work there is a need for their weapons."
He estimated the donation to be worth $20,000 to $25,000.
Kopatich said the rifles are built on the AR-15 platform and are capable of being fully automatic, but LMT modified them into semi-automatic for the police department. The department received the donation a few months ago and his officers since have been qualified on the the weapons.
You have free articles remaining.
The donated LMT Defense 11.5 CQB-MARS carbines feature full ambidextrous lower assemblies, MLOK handguards and iron sights, Spirit of Blue said. The granted rifles will be used to outfit Eldridge's police cars.
Last spring, LMT moved its headquarters and manufacturing facility from Milan to a newly constructed facility in Eldridge. Formerly known as Lewis Machine & Tool, the company was founded in 1980 to provide the U.S. military, law enforcement and government agencies with precision-engineered weapons. It distributes product to military, national police agencies and VIP protection details in 43 nations worldwide.
Ryan Smith, Spirit of Blue's executive director, said LMT has previously donated five rifles for a grant to the Michigan State Police emergency Support Team as well as five rifles to the Seattle (Wash.) Police Department SWAT Team.
"LMT has been so very generous by donating their product to enable these grants," he said in a news release. "These firearms are a step above what most agencies use. It says a lot about LMT that they wanted to ensure that their local police department had access to them."
Kopatich said per their contract, Eldridge police are provided duty guns by the city, which were recently updated. The handguns are owned and issued by the city.
But in the past, the city has offered a gun purchase program to allow a new officer to purchase a rifle. "Through payroll deduction, the officer would pay the city back and own them," he said, adding the new rifles will be city-owned. Eldridge employs nine full-time officers.
"In today's day and age, rifles are an important part of our equipment -- we have to fight fire with fire," he said, adding "It's unfortunate, but our society is that way."