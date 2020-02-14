Speaker: To control floods, make room for rivers

A presentation on the need to address flood-related issues on the Upper Mississippi River in a way that makes room for rivers will be given twice on Tuesday, Feb. 18, as the monthly forum of Partners of Scott County Watersheds.

Olivia Dorothy, of the nonprofit group American Rivers, will be the speaker.

Presentations will be at noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Ave. Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave., and at 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Davenport Public Library-Fairmount St. Branch, 3000 Fairmount St.

Lunch is available at Eastern for $5. Please RSVP to info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy says that to address the flood-related issues on the Upper Mississippi, the region needs to develop a holistic flood risk management plan that makes room for rivers and guides decision-making throughout the basin.

Other regions have developed similar plans that the Quad-Cities can model, but more public engagement is needed to push leaders toward long-term solutions, she said.

In 2019, American Rivers listed the Upper Mississippi River as America’s third Most Endangered River because of climate change and a series of unauthorized levee raises that it says threaten public safety and the environment.