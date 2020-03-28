You are the owner of this article.
Some Illinois child care centers are reopening
Employees of Skip-a-long Developmental Services in Moline welcome children back to the center with large heart signs on the windows and making heart shapes with their hands. The center was closed since March 21, but has reopened under emergency licensing for "essential" workers only. Employees are Alie Daggett, left, and Emily Sisco, both of Moline, and Susie Pittard, of Andalusia.

Skip-a-Long Development Services, a nonprofit that provides child care in the Quad-Cities, has received a $25,000 grant to help parents who are "essential workers" pay down the cost of child care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant from the Disaster Recovery Fund set up by the Quad City Community Foundation and the United Way of the Quad-Cities was announced Friday, Marcy Mendenhall, president and CEO of Skip-a-Long Family and Community Services, said.

Skip-a-Long locations in the Illinois Quad-Cities as well as all other licensed day care centers and homes were closed March 21 by order of the governor.  Only private homes serving up to six children remained open because they are legally license-exempt.

This posed a problem for parents deemed "essential workers" because schools are closed and they need someone to care for their children. 

Skip-a-Long reopened on Thursday, March 26, under an emergency license that restricts the number of children to 10 per room and no more than 50 per site.  

Other centers opening Thursday under emergency licensing were Kindercare Learning Center and Small Hands, Big Hearts, both in Rock Island, and four private, licensed homes.

The number of centers and homes receiving emergency licenses to reopen will evolve daily, Mendenhall said.

Even with emergency licensing, only the children of essential workers — people in health care, certain governmental functions, food production and distribution — are being accepted. 

Skip-a-Long, a nonprofit agency that usually provides care to about 550 children in the Illinois Quad-Cities, reopened with just 15 children at its Moline site, Mendenhall said.

Other children are either staying home because their parents are home ("non-essential" workers) or they have found other places to go, she said.

Skip-a-Long has openings; anyone interested should call Mary at 309-764-8110. As demand and staff increases, centers in Milan and Rock Island will reopen, Mendenhall said.

IN IOWA: The child care situation is completely different in Iowa, where Gov. Kim Reynolds has allowed all child care centers to stay open to anyone who needs them, regardless of whether parents are essential workers. 

The Iowa Department of Human Services estimates there are 4,300 child care centers and households in the state and that most are at capacity.

That is not the case at the Scott County Family Y, though, which operates early learning centers for young children as well as centers for school-aged children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

"As of today, the need hasn't been as high," Frank Klipsch IV, the Y's communication and marketing director, said on Thursday.

One reason is that many parents are home — either because they are unemployed or because they are working remotely and can keep their children at home without need for daycare.

The Y is taking all recommended precautions, including taking a child's temperature before he or she is dropped off, Klipsch said. Children with a temperature of 100.4 or higher are not allowed to stay.

In a related development, the Y is working to add community food pick up at its locations, he said.

Although the Y is not at capacity, Rusty Boruff, executive director of One Eighty, a social service agency in west Davenport, said he senses that child care — because schools are not in session — is an unmet need of the pandemic.

While openings at centers and homes may exist, parents may be having trouble maneuvering through the process and "transportation is a massive issue," he said, explaining that some people have no way to get children to a centers. They might be having to decide between going to work or staying home with their children.

For help in Illinois

To find a child care center in Illinois that is open on an emergency basis to serve essential workers, call the Illinois Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies at 888-228-1146.

The line will be answered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but callers can leave a message at any time.

