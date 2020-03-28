Some Illinois child care centers are reopening

"As of today, the need hasn't been as high," Frank Klipsch IV, the Y's communication and marketing director, said on Thursday.

One reason is that many parents are home — either because they are unemployed or because they are working remotely and can keep their children at home without need for daycare.

The Y is taking all recommended precautions, including taking a child's temperature before he or she is dropped off, Klipsch said. Children with a temperature of 100.4 or higher are not allowed to stay.

In a related development, the Y is working to add community food pick up at its locations, he said.

Although the Y is not at capacity, Rusty Boruff, executive director of One Eighty, a social service agency in west Davenport, said he senses that child care — because schools are not in session — is an unmet need of the pandemic.

While openings at centers and homes may exist, parents may be having trouble maneuvering through the process and "transportation is a massive issue," he said, explaining that some people have no way to get children to a centers. They might be having to decide between going to work or staying home with their children.

