Some area schools, including Davenport, are closed today or doing remote learning because of the weather
Some area schools, including Davenport, are closed today or doing remote learning because of the weather

Here's the list.

All Saints school, closed

Andrew schools, closed

Alwood, schools Remote learning

Bellevue schools, closed

Bennett schools, closed

Bettendorf schools, Virtual Learning

Camanche schools, closed

Calamus-Wheatland, closed

Chadwick-Milledgeville, Remote learning

Clinton Community Schools, closed

Davenport schools, closed

Delwood schools, closed

Durant schools, closed

Erie schools, Remote learning

Easton Valley schools, closed

Maquoketa schools, closed

Morrison schools, remote learning

Mercer County schools, Remote learning

Muscatine schools, Remote learning

North Cedar schools, closed

Northeast schools, closed

North Scott schools, closed

Orion schools #223, Virtual Learning 

Pleasant Valley schools, closed

Prophetstown, Tampico, Lyndon schools, Remote learning 

Prince of Peace, Clinton, closed

Riverbend schools, closed, Remote Learning

Riverdale #100 schools-PortByron, closed, Remote Learning 

Rivermont Collegiate, closed

Rock Island-Milan schools, Remote learning

Sherrard schools, closed, Virtual Learning

Tipton schools, closed

Trinity Lutheran school, closed

Unity Christian-Fulton, closed

West Carroll #313, closed

West Liberty schools, Virtual Learning  

Wilton schools, closed

