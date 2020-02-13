Some area schools are delaying the start of classes because of the weather
Some area schools are delaying the start of classes because of the weather

  • Updated
Here's the list.

Andrew schools, 2 hour delay

Bellevue schools, 2 hour delay

Bennett schools, 2 hour delay

Camanche schools, 2 hour delay

Durant schools, 2 hour delay

Easton Valley schools, 2 hour delay

Louisa-Muscatine schools, 2 hour delay

Morning Sun schools, 2 hour delay

Muscatine schools, 2 hour delay

Northeast schools, 2 hour delay

Tipton schools, 2 hour delay

West Branch schools, 2 hour delay

West Carroll 314 schools, 2 hour delay

Wapello schools, 2 hour delay

Wilton schools, 2 hour delay

  

Quad-City Times​

