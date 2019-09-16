WHAT WE KNOW: In the last month, the village trustees listened to complaints concerning the condition of public property In Port Byron.
Mayor Bruce Peterson asked trustees Dustin Sloan, Brian Bitler and Bo Mathis to find solutions and develop a plan to correct the issues. They were to make recommendations to the village trustees at the Sept. 16 meeting.
WHAT IS NEW: After conferring with neighboring communities, it was determined there was no equipment to be borrowed. Mathis explained Monday that there were three options for weed abatement on right of ways and other public areas: Spend between $7,500 to $30,0000 to purchase equipment; spray the “heck” out of it; or wait for winter when the weeds to die, Mathis said.
Eric Sikkema, public works, told trustees that it was not cost effective for companies to bring in equipment. “They would just get a few people with chain saws and do what we could do,” he said.
Sikkema, Mathis, Sloan and Bitler were all in agreement that since winter was only a few months away, waiting for the weeds to die this year and planning for next year was the best choice. Skkema will check with River City Ornamental for possible products.
Sloan said that plans for the gazebo area including resetting bricks would take place at the next Economic Development Meeting.
To avert more damage to the bike path, residents are being told that garbage cans would need to placed on the other side of the bike path (near the road) or collection would not take place.
WHAT IS NEXT: Approval of a TIF final development agreement and an ordinance for Riverview Vet Clinic had to be tabled because content agreed upon was not written correctly. An emergency meeting of the trustees will have to be called once corrections are made in order to make sure construction would begin in 2019. Maximum the city will pay out of TIF is $405,000 on a $2,700,000 plus or minus.
Events coming up in Port Byron include: Sounds of Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Sept 29. There will be live music after the Farmers Market; Saturday, Oct 5, from 5-10 p.m. There will be a German Fest with Beer Brats and Music; and Oct. 14 (Columbus Day) the Village will hold Trunk & Treat
-- Deb Buttleman Malcolm