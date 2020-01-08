Soccer tournament keeps memory of the late Seth Ernst alive

GENESEO — The late Seth Ernst loved playing soccer, and his parents, Dave and Betty Ernst, were always on the sidelines at their son’s games.
Their son was a sophomore at Geneseo High School when he and two classmates died from injuries suffered in a car wreck on Oct. 15, 2000.
Generous financial contributions were made to the Ernst family in memory of Seth, and the couple sought an avenue to keep their son’s memory alive.
The Seth Ernst Memorial Soccer Slam was organized in 2007. The 14th annual tournament is set for Jan. 24-26 for boys and girls under ages 6-7 to under age 11, in addition to the U2Old (under 30) Division, which is for Geneseo School District residents, alumni and Seth Slam coaches, along with one guest player. Competition for ages 12-14/15 and Geneseo High School students in grades nine through 12 will take place Feb. 28 to March 1. The players in the younger-than-14/15 division may not be in high school.
The registration deadline for the January tournament dates has passed. The registration deadline for the Feb. 28-March 1 competitions is Feb. 11.
The indoor tournament will take place in the Geneseo Foundation Activity Center, just north of Geneseo High School, 700 N. State St.
Special guests will be members of the wheelchair soccer team from the Socialization, Training, Rehabilitation, Independence, Vocation and Education (STRIVE) Rehabilitation Center in Prophetstown, who will play a scrimmage against local heroes at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, and who also will assist with a live auction conducted by Stenzel Auction Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
A live auction also will take place Saturday, Jan. 25. Anyone interested in donating an item for either the Jan. 25 or the Feb. 29 auctions should call Jill DePauw, tournament director, at 309-945-2696.
Registrations for the tournament are being accepted online at sethernstsoccerslam.org. Information also is available from tournament director DePauw at the phone number above or by email at soccer@sethernstsoccerslam.org
“Because of the continued support of this tourney, Geneseo Soccer Club and Geneseo High School Soccer Boosters, the two main sponsors of the tournament, now offer four $1,000 scholarships each year to two GHS senior boys and two GHS senior girls who have played soccer for at least three years,” DePauw said.
Scholarship applications may be downloaded from Geneseo High School’s counseling page.
“It took some time for us to come up with the tournament idea,” Dave Ernst said. “We wanted to have something that would be ongoing to keep Seth’s memory alive, and we wanted to have something that would benefit youth in Geneseo and the surrounding area.”
Last year, 128 teams were involved in the tournament.
“Seth loved kids, loved to baby-sit, and he loved to play soccer,” Betty Ernst said. “He was in youth soccer when he was 5. I know Seth is proud of what the Geneseo soccer community has done.”
Dave Ernst said he and his wife plan to be presenting awards at the Seth Ernst Memorial Slam “even when we are 90.”
The awards are another unique aspect of the Soccer Slam. Sportsmanship pins are given to each coach at the start of every game. They present a pin to a player on the opposing team who best exemplified sportsmanship during that game.
“Our tournament is unique in the fact that the biggest award a team can earn is not for first place, it’s for sportsmanship,” Betty Ernst said.
“Even though the tournament is a bittersweet time for our family, we know God has blessed us with this wonderful event,” she added.