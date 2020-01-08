Soccer tournament keeps memory of the late Seth Ernst alive

GENESEO — The late Seth Ernst loved playing soccer, and his parents, Dave and Betty Ernst, were always on the sidelines at their son’s games.

Their son was a sophomore at Geneseo High School when he and two classmates died from injuries suffered in a car wreck on Oct. 15, 2000.

Generous financial contributions were made to the Ernst family in memory of Seth, and the couple sought an avenue to keep their son’s memory alive.

The Seth Ernst Memorial Soccer Slam was organized in 2007. The 14th annual tournament is set for Jan. 24-26 for boys and girls under ages 6-7 to under age 11, in addition to the U2Old (under 30) Division, which is for Geneseo School District residents, alumni and Seth Slam coaches, along with one guest player. Competition for ages 12-14/15 and Geneseo High School students in grades nine through 12 will take place Feb. 28 to March 1. The players in the younger-than-14/15 division may not be in high school.

The registration deadline for the January tournament dates has passed. The registration deadline for the Feb. 28-March 1 competitions is Feb. 11.

The indoor tournament will take place in the Geneseo Foundation Activity Center, just north of Geneseo High School, 700 N. State St.