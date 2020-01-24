Snowstar Winter Sports Park to reopen today at noon

ANDALUSIA — Snowstar Winter Sports Park will be back in action at noon today.
The ski resort had been shut down since Tuesday morning by the Illinois Department of Labor because it had not had its chair lifts inspected by a third party this season.
Snowstar posted the reopening on its Facebook page. Snowstar offers skiing, snowboarding, zip lining and tubing.
The Illinois Department of Labor said Thursday night that lift 1 could open but that lifts 2, 3 and 4 needed additional repair after Thursday’s inspection.
The Magic Carpet, a tube hill, an instruction hill and its main hill likely would be open today, Tom Coe, Illinois Department of Labor, said. “That’s what I would assume they would do.”
In a post Wednesday morning, Snowstar released a statement stressing that “there has never been any question concerning the safety of our lifts.”
Coe said Snowstar could avoid this in the future by scheduling inspections earlier, such as late fall.
“It’s just scheduling, getting everything in place,” he said. “I guess they were kind of waiting to the last minute to get the inspections done. It gets harder and harder as the year progresses into the actual winter part of it to actually find somebody to do the inspections."
