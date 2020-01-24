Snowstar Winter Sports Park reopened today at noon

ANDALUSIA — Snowstar Winter Sports Park is back in action.
Shut down since Tuesday morning by the Illinois Department of Labor because it had not had it’s chair lifts inspected by a third party this season, the sports park is back in action as of noon Friday.
Snowstar posted on its Facebook page that it is open Friday from noon until 10 p.m.
The Illinois Department of Labor said Thursday night that Lift 1 could open but that lifts 2, 3, and 4 needed additional repair after Thursday’s inspection.
An employee at the park said Fridaythe park is open for skiing and snowboarding and would also offer tubing from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight. They confirmed only Lift 1 is open.
According to Snowstar’s website, six slopes are also open. They are the Big Dipper, the Little Dipper, North Star, Comet, Solar Spin and Rope Tow.
The Illinois Department of Labor shut the park down Tuesday because of the inspection issue. In a post Wednesday morning Snowstar released a statement stressing that “there has never been any question concerning the safety of our lifts.”
Tom Coe, Illinois Department of Labor, said the way Snowstar could avoid this problem in the future would be to schedule the inspections earlier, such as late fall. “It’s just scheduling, getting everything in place,” he said. “I guess they were kind of waiting to the last minute to get the inspections done. It gets harder and harder as the year progresses into the actual winter part of it to actually find somebody to do the inspections."
Although crews at Snowstar are able to produce 36 inches of snow in 24 hours, a lack of snow in the Quad-City area is cutting into business for the winter sports park. "When people don't have snow in their backyard they forget about Snowstar," General Manager Dan McCanna said, "We're trying to get as much base down as we can while weather permits."