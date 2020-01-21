Snowstar shut down, awaiting chair lift inspections

ANDALUSIA — Snowstar is shut down totally for now, Tom Coe, chief ride inspector of the Illinois Department of Labor, confirmed Tuesday. The ski resort, which also offers tubing, snowboarding and zip lining, was shut down Tuesday because its four chair lifts need to be inspected, Coe said.

The facility is shut down “until their inspections are completed and we finish up our inspections,” Coe said. “If things work out in their favor, they may get done this week. It is depending on us finishing our inspection after they comply with the requirements.”

Coe said it is a fine-able violation, but declined to give any additional details regarding a possible fine and for how much. He also declined to say if he thought the Illinois Department of Labor would fine Snowstar.

“Every piece of equipment they have is shut down,” Coe said. “They were notified in writing this (Tuesday) morning.”

Coe said there are some third-party inspections that need to be completed.

Coe did not say there were any actual problems with the chair lifts. “They need to complete their inspection compliance,” he said.