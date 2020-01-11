You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Snow prediction reduced to 1 to 3 inches
View Comments
top story

Snow prediction reduced to 1 to 3 inches

{{featured_button_text}}
Ice and snow makes it way through the Quad-Cities.

Jonine Jensen, 2513 Lillie Avenue in Davenport, clears the snow-covered ice from her sidewalks after early morning ice and snow made its way through the Quad-Cities Saturday.

 GARY KRAMBECK /

The Quad-Cities dodged another big storm with forecasters now expecting only 1 to 3 inches of snow to hit the region.

Hydrologist Jessica Brooks with the National Weather Service said most of the snowfall is expected to come by late afternoon, with conditions improving tonight. 

"The amounts we were potentially predicting are not going to be as high as we thought," she said. The rain and drizzle that blanketed the region off and on all morning lowered the snow amount, she added.

The temperature was 25 degrees at 12:30 p.m. 

Throughout the morning, city crews dealt with treating slick roads as emergency personnel responded to multiple accidents across the region. The Scott County Emergency Management Agency had warned people to avoid travel if possible, particularly on side roads and gravel roads. 

View Comments
0
3
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
United Township on verge of adding bass fishing club
Local

United Township on verge of adding bass fishing club

  • Updated

EAST MOLINE — Pending board approval at the January 13th board meeting, United Township likely will be adding another activity. Some would call it an outright sport. The board is expected to add a bass fishing club at Monday's board meeting. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News