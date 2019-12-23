Smoking marijuana will still be prohibited for Illinoisans in public housing

ROCK ISLAND – It will be business as usual for Illinois public housing residents come Jan. 1.
Adult-use marijuana sales begin as the calendar turns to 2020, but public housing residents aren’t allowed to smoke any substance, tobacco or weed, on federal property.
Amy Clark, chief executive officer of the Greater Metropolitan Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County, and Angela Hathaway, CEO of the Housing Authority of Henry County, said they have informed residents that a smoking ban is still in place.
“We really encourage our tenants to follow the rules, as we don’t want them to lose their housing,” Clark said.
Both housing authorities held forums and passed out flyers in recent months reminding residents of the existing rules, which will not change.
“We’ve been approaching it for months, probably as soon as we learned that it could be a possibility. This has been a conversation for more than six months,” Hathaway said. “We’ve put it in the newsletter and at every gathering of tenants. We’ve told them, and always remind them, that we are federally funded, thus it’s not permitted in public housing, period.”
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois residents who are 21 years old or older can purchase and possess up to 30 grams of marijuana flower and are permitted to smoke it in their private homes while not in the presence of children. Illinois residents cannot smoke in vehicles or on public property.
Violet Cavendish, communications coordinator of the Marijuana Policy Project, said this issue is nationwide.
“This problem is actually a direct result of the contradictory nature between the state and federal marijuana laws … any federally-funded program has to adhere to federal law,” she said.
“Until the issue is resolved at the federal level, there’s nothing states can do to resolve this issue, which is really unfortunate.”
Cavendish further said this leads to Illinois’ “most vulnerable population” being negatively impacted, such as disabled, elderly and/or low-income residents.
“They are the ones that are subjected to these federal complications,” she said. “There’s really nothing they can do … if you can’t smoke in your house and if you can’t smoke where you live, what are your options? It doesn’t leave much room.”
Congressman Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-Washington D.C., brought forward a proposal in April 2019 to address this issue. The Marijuana in Federally Assisted Housing Parity Act of 2019 would permit the use of marijuana in federally assisted housing, such as public housing and Section 8 housing, if it was legal in the state.
The bill did not advance.
As for private smoking lounges, an idea that's been floated by some in Rock Island, “I’m not sure if any states have actually implemented social lounges or locations for marijuana use," Cavendish said. "It has been talked about, so that would be a possible solution, but it’s not ideal."