Sixth OMG Becky Fest will feature crafters this weekend at RiverCenter in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Crafted QC will be hosting its sixth indie arts festival, OMG Beckyfest, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Great Hall of the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St.

This shopping event will feature over 130 vendors from the Quad-Cities and all over the Midwest. Sixteen kid makers (under age 18) will have their own booths with handmade items ranging from sewn cat toys to original paintings.

Concessions, including alcoholic beverages, will be provided by the RiverCenter.

Live acoustic music will be provided by the River Music Experience. Charlotte Boyer and Alan Sweet will perform Friday, and Lewis Knudsen, Bobby Ray Bunch and Mo Carter will perform Saturday.

Admission is a suggested donation of $2, which will be given directly to the River Music Experience to support youth education in the Quad-Cities.

For more information, including vendor profiles, go to facebook.com/omgbeckyfest.

