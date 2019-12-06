Six from Troop 425 reach Eagle Scout status

To a man, the Super Six said Scouting has taught them the importance of leadership.

"Your peers and those who have not been doing this as long as you expect you to be able to lead,'' said Brett Pope, a senior at Sherrard High School.

Pope knocked on every door in his town and offered to check that home's smoke detectors and upgrade them if necessary for his Eagle Scout project.

"Leadership is taught,'' added Pope. "You are put in situations where you are called on to take charge and through training you are ready to lead. The experience has been fun, and I've been lucky to be around some great people. I've also been prepared to deal with whatever comes my way because of what I have been taught through Scouting and the guys around this table.''

Reaching Eagle Scout has not been easy, though the Super Six will tell you it has been a first-rate, first-class, fun ride to scouting's top honor.

"It's not one thing, it's a combination of many that made this possible and a ton of fun,'' said Blake Robinson, a 2019 Rockridge High School grad. Robinson bricked and rock landscaped the area around the Reynolds United Methodist Church for his Eagle Scout project.

"There have been ups and downs, but it's a great experience," Robinson said "Not everyone is an Eagle Scout, and after our projects and the hundreds of hours of paperwork we have had to fill out, we have accomplished something pretty cool. I don't know if it was my goal at first, but it didn't take long to want to be an Eagle Scout.''

