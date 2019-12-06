Six from Troop 425 reach Eagle Scout status

PREEMPTION — Dave Hoexter, Scoutmaster for Troop 425, pushed his glasses slightly upward and casually glanced to his left.
Then he chuckled. An appreciative, respectful, "Those are some great kids'' chuckle.
Before him stood six of Scouting's finest: Eagle Scouts, tireless and selfless souls, a half dozen who have run the Scouting gamut. Together they have worked their way through a variety of ranks and a bevy of physical, mental and life-skill challenges not every young person is wired to handle.
Most have criss-crossed the country through Scouting. They've shared long days and short nights camping, canoeing, gazing at crisp sunrises or enjoying a sunset's final minutes over a Northern Minnesota lake.
Along their winding way to Scouting's top honor, each has been asked to follow, but more important, each has been given —and accepted — the challenge to lead.
Milan's Kyle Yeater and Joshua Eberts, Reynolds' Blake Robinson, Matherville's Ryan Hoexter, and Viola's Brett Pope and Joshua Gibson are indeed the pride of Troop 425, Preemption.
And arguably an entire community.
"A great bunch of kids,'' Dave Hoexter said of the six teens standing before him. "They have always done what's been asked of them, but many times did it without being asked. ... They say 3% of a troop reaches Eagle Scout, but here you have six of 13 before you. It says a lot about each one of them and their families.''
Long before the Super Six raised a hand to bringing their Eagle Scout projects to life, they were asked to do their best, to do their duty to God and country, and to obey the Scout Law.
"It's that simple: Live your life by the (Scout) oath,'' said Ryan Hoexter, a freshman at Black Hawk College who hopes to become a mechanical engineer. Hoexter upgraded the technology and revamped the websites at the Preemption United Methodist Church, which charters the troop, for his Eagle Scout project.
Scouting, the Super Six agreed, is a buy-in like no other. Troop 425 meets every Monday at the church. Through the years, troop members have been challenged in the areas of camping, cooking, navigation, nature, aquatics, first aid, fitness, leadership, safety and citizenship. And they met those challenges while also dealing with school, work, athletics and a variety of other activities tugging at their time-management strings.
"It's been like a family for all of us,'' said Joshua Eberts, a senior cross-country runner at Sherrard High School, who constructed a gazebo at the Sherrard Library for his Eagle Scout project.
"Everyone will tell you there have been times that you have other things you have to get done, and there is no way you have time for the Monday meeting, but then Monday rolls around, and here we are,'' added Eberts. "It's important and because it's important, we all found the time. We treat it like family.''
Despite its rewards, Scouting is not universally accepted by those who don't understand its mission. Kyle Yeater, a senior three-sport standout at Sherrard High School, said he has encountered naysayers, but never enough of them to make him want to quit.
"There are people who give you a hard time,'' said Yeater, who built a pasture fence for the horses used by the New Kingdom Trailriders, a group that helps disabled people, for his Eagle Scout project.
"It (Scouting) has been important to me, and some people don't understand that,'' added Yeater, who plans to study criminal justice in college. "That's OK; it didn't change the way I looked at it. If I had a baseball game, I'd play the game and try to make the last half hour of the meeting. Most people accepted it, but with anything you do, not everyone gets it.''
Joshua Gibson, who is prepping for a role in a school production at Sherrard, said it's about perspective.
"Not everyone gets this (Scouting), and that's fine,'' said the high school senior, who painstakingly upgraded the auditorium sound system at Sherrard High School for his Eagle Scout project. His work brought the antiquated sound system into the modern era.
"Scouting has been a great challenge, but it has been a great deal of fun and taken me — and the rest of us — places we would not have gone without it,'' added Gibson. "Most respect what this group has accomplished.''
To a man, the Super Six said Scouting has taught them the importance of leadership.
"Your peers and those who have not been doing this as long as you expect you to be able to lead,'' said Brett Pope, a senior at Sherrard High School.
Pope knocked on every door in his town and offered to check that home's smoke detectors and upgrade them if necessary for his Eagle Scout project.
"Leadership is taught,'' added Pope. "You are put in situations where you are called on to take charge and through training you are ready to lead. The experience has been fun, and I've been lucky to be around some great people. I've also been prepared to deal with whatever comes my way because of what I have been taught through Scouting and the guys around this table.''
Reaching Eagle Scout has not been easy, though the Super Six will tell you it has been a first-rate, first-class, fun ride to scouting's top honor.
"It's not one thing, it's a combination of many that made this possible and a ton of fun,'' said Blake Robinson, a 2019 Rockridge High School grad. Robinson bricked and rock landscaped the area around the Reynolds United Methodist Church for his Eagle Scout project.
"There have been ups and downs, but it's a great experience," Robinson said "Not everyone is an Eagle Scout, and after our projects and the hundreds of hours of paperwork we have had to fill out, we have accomplished something pretty cool. I don't know if it was my goal at first, but it didn't take long to want to be an Eagle Scout.''
