Rita Jett, a teacher at Rock Island Academy, introduces members of the Bikers for Backpacks during their ride-in at the Rock Island-Milan School District's 'Ready to ROCK the School Year' celebration at Schwiebert Park, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Rock Island. For the last five years the group has donated backpacks and school supplies to the district, through the First Day Fund.
Reginald Lawrence, the new Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent, welcomes everyone to the district's Ready to ROCK the School Year celebration Sunday, in Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park.
Rock Island High school cheerleader Alexa Avalos along with other cheerleaders demonstrate a cheer during the Rock Island-Milan School District, Ready to ROCK the School Year celebration at Schwiebert Park, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Rock Island.
Vicki Bowers, of Bikers for Backpacks, gives her daughter Savannah Harding, a Rocky cheerleader along with Mackenzie Kreger and Avery Brandt a hug during Rock Island-Milan School District's annual 'Ready to ROCK the School Year' celebration at Schwiebert Park, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Rock Island.
Members of the Metro Youth Dance team performs for the crowd at the Rock Island-Milan School District hosting of the Ready to ROCK the School Year celebration at Schwiebert Park, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Rock Island.
Rita Jett, a teacher at Rock Island Academy, introduces members of the Bikers for Backpacks during their ride-in at the Rock Island-Milan School District's 'Ready to ROCK the School Year' celebration at Schwiebert Park, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Rock Island. For the last five years the group has donated backpacks and school supplies to the district, through the First Day Fund.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Reginald Lawrence, the new Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent, welcomes everyone to the district's Ready to ROCK the School Year celebration Sunday, in Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island High school cheerleader Alexa Avalos along with other cheerleaders demonstrate a cheer during the Rock Island-Milan School District, Ready to ROCK the School Year celebration at Schwiebert Park, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Rock Island.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Vicki Bowers, of Bikers for Backpacks, gives her daughter Savannah Harding, a Rocky cheerleader along with Mackenzie Kreger and Avery Brandt a hug during Rock Island-Milan School District's annual 'Ready to ROCK the School Year' celebration at Schwiebert Park, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Rock Island.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Members of the Metro Youth Dance team performs for the crowd at the Rock Island-Milan School District hosting of the Ready to ROCK the School Year celebration at Schwiebert Park, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND – In the midst of kids doing a variation of “Simon Says” in front of the stage Sunday at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, the new Rock Island-Milan superintendent was playing the game as well, wearing a black school-district shirt and black shorts.
Reginald Lawrence, who started his job in early June, was among hundreds of people at the fifth-annual “Ready to Rock the School Year,” in anticipation of the first day of school this week. Lawrence was one of six regional superintendents with Milwaukee Public Schools (responsible for inner-city schools) and is a former member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
He was attracted to Rock Island by the diversity of the students and staff. “There's a lot of history, a lot of pride, competitive sports teams, fine arts,” Lawrence said. “This was a place I wanted to come, because of that diversity.”
The student body of Rock Island High School, for example, is 46.5 percent white, 31.3 percent black, and 12.3 percent Hispanic.
Lawrence (who's African-American) likened the Rocky district to urban Milwaukee on a smaller scale, in its significant minority and low-income populations. “It's gonna be the same as Milwaukee, but on a smaller scale, and I wear more hats,” he said.
“Everybody has been so welcoming – they have a lot of pride in Rock Island,” Lawrence said. “Everyone I've met, from the businesses, and stores, and the restaurants, everybody is proud and excited about Rock Island, and only wants the best for us.”
He enjoyed Sunday's opportunity to meet lots of families, students, and district staff. “I've been kind of incognito,” he said. “Now people have a chance to put a face with the name.”
Lawrence is also adjusting to the district's balanced calendar since he's been used to starting school after Labor Day.
“It's a shorter time for summer slide (the loss of retaining information from the previous year), so that's positive,” he said. With two-week breaks in the fall and spring, he'd also like schools to offer more enrichment opportunities during those times. “I know some families go on vacation, but I'd love to offer something.”
“When you have two and a half months off, to get out of your routine, sleep as late as you want to, go to bed as late as you want to – to come back at the beginning of August, it's gonna be difficult for some of our students to adjust,” Lawrence said of the shorter summer vacation.
“Less time away means there's less time to have to prepare and get ready for the school year,” he said. “With some of our students who are in summer programs, some of them are gonna have the upper hand.”
Rock Island-Milan has had the modified calendar since 2001, where students attend the same number of school days (176 required in Illinois) as other districts, but they're spread out more. Rock Island-Milan students get longer breaks in the fall and spring.
Becky Clark, of Rock Island, attended Sunday with her kids, Grace (who's starting 4th grade) and Adam (beginning kindergarten), who go to Eugene Field Elementary.
“It's awesome, in terms of the parent volunteers, and the kids are held to high standards,” she said of the school. It won't be hard for her son to start school for the first time since he's been coming with them since he was 1, Clark said. “He's ready.”
She appreciates the district putting on such a fun event, which schools had their own tents, with social-service agencies, and students provided entertainment.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
“I love the teachers, I love interacting with the students, and making the families feel they're welcome,” said Todd Poe, an Edison Junior High teacher, and family & community liaison. “The idea is to bridge the gap between the families and the district. Everybody has to have a part in the learning process.”
Marriyon Rogers, running back for the RIHS football team, was among a handful of players who wore their uniforms and handed out free goody bags to attendees, with some Rocky cheerleaders.
“It's nice; I'm meeting a lot of new people,” the incoming junior said. "I'm handing out tickets for our first game."
He's got no problem starting school, since the team has been doing conditioning drills since June 3, right after the end of the last school year, three hours a day, four days a week. In the new school year, the team meets for the gym at 7:30 a.m. every day. “The hardest part for us is, we have to get up for 7:30, when everybody else starts the school day at 8,” Rogers said. “I wake up at 6.”
Formal football practice starts Aug. 12, with their first home game on Aug. 30.
“Nobody realizes the amount of support that is given to Rock Island schools through us. We gave out over $220,000 last year in the form of scholarships and PRIME grants. Other school districts are shocked, that Rock Island gets that kind of support.”
PRIME (which stands for Promoting Rock Island Milan Education) grants go to teachers, departments and schools for materials, programs, and technologies that would otherwise go unfunded, Ponsetto said.
Word of Life Church, 1804 7th Ave., has been in Rock Island since 1981, but this was their first year for the “Ready to Rock” event. Holly Sparkman, the district's communication director, suggested it, and the church bought $500 of school supplies to give away (two per child), sharing a table with Heart of Hope Ministries of Rock Island.
“We love to give back to the community; we love to be involved in this kind of stuff,” Word of Life pastor Tanner Payton said. “Any chance we can do that, to get out and meet people, we want to do.”
The new Rock Island Bible Church at the King Center (for the past nine months) was in attendance, handing out Popsicle sticks. They have Sunday services at 10 a.m. and tend a vegetable garden across from Century Woods.
“We're having a blast,” member Les Butler said of Sunday's event.
Many members of the motorcycle group Bikes For Backpacks also ended their Sunday ride at the park, and for five years have donated backpacks and school supplies to the district, through the First Day Fund.
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year
Rock Island-Milan School District hosting Ready to ROCK the School Year