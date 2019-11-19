SILVIS — A Silvis committee undertaking the marijuana ordinances had somewhat intended to leave the city law up in the air Tuesday with the ability to amend it.
But when the committee of the whole's agenda officially only listed one ordinance, it meant that ordinance 2019-44 dealing with a 3% sales tax and ordinance 2019-45 dealing with an opt-out clause, it put off those two ordinances altogether for now.
"It's a work in progress right now," said Mayor Matt Carter Tuesday night after the meeting. "What will be on the docket at the next meeting will be 43, and we will introduce 44 and 45. Only 43 will be able to (be decided). It's a confusing event."
Nick Mason, city attorney, could not disagree with that statement. He did agree that a lot unknown regarding what cities can and can't do.
"A lot of cities are getting guidance from the Illinois Municipal League," he said. "And that's what we are waiting on, to get a lot of response back from them in order to draft what we need to draft for any city."
The ordinances were discussed a lot Tuesday and also includes Ordinance 2019-43, which would allow the operation of all applications for cannabis businesses.
A second ordinance, 2019-44, would place a tax of 3% on the sale of cannabis; and a third ordinance, 2019-45, would allow for an opt-out section if parts of the first ordinance were not acceptable.
"One ordinance has like six different components of cannabis, whether it’s the growing it, selling it, or extracting product out of it and injecting it into other products,” City Administrator Jim Grafton said. “And then they can transport it. So all of those activities are in this first ordinance, which the city can allow all of those activities within the guidelines established by the state.
“The biggest issue is the distance from residential or from schools or churches,” he said. “Initially (for most of the business-related actions) it was 2,500. Now it’s down to 1,500."
You have free articles remaining.
But a dispensary, which sells cannabis, only has to be 250 feet from residential areas, schools and churches.
“Ordinance 2019-44 allows us to tax it at 3%, whatever is sold within the city,” Grafton said. “Ordinance 2019-45, the last ordinance, allows us to opt out of doing anything or part of the first ordinance.
In other council action, the Silvis City Council Tuesday night approved a second amendment to the redevelopment agreement between Silvis and the Weber Auto Group.
The amendment would allow Weber Auto Group to buy the former Ice Cream Palace building and property at 307 1st Ave.
City Administrator Jim Grafton said he understands Brian Weber plans to renovate the building.
Umberto Ponce announced in December 2014 that he was going to retire and close the Ice Cream Palace after 50 years. He has told city officials recently that he doesn't plan to let another business use the name.
In other action Tuesday, the Silvis City Council approved making emergency repairs to the Liz McGehee Horticultural Center. The repairs to damage caused by weather will cost $24,272, with $12,287 to be paid by an insurance claim with the city agreeing to pay no more than $7,000 and the Silvis Garden Club paying $5,919.
The meeting actually got off to a great start with MidAmerican Energy donating $9,000 to Schadt Park-Laity Field to help defray costs on the new concession stand, restrooms and shelter there.
The council also approved the audit for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2019.