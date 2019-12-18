Silvis holds line on taxes again

SILVIS — Silvis is continuing to hold down its portion of its residents' tax bill.
On Monday, the Silvis City Council passed its 2019 tax levy ordinance, which was clearly a point of pride for the council, city manager and mayor.
The rate of 1.6141% is the exact same as it was a year ago and 3.4% lower than the tax rate of 26 years ago. That tax rate back then was 1.6714%, which led to collecting $564,629 total from residents.
The equalized assessed value (EAV) of a $100,000 home is generally one-third its value or $33,333. So a $100,000 home in Silvis would have taxes of $557 for Silvis in 1993 (EAV multiplied by tax rate), while for this year it will be $538.00, nearly $20 less, explained Silvis city administrator Jim Grafton.
Of course, Silvis is just one of the entities taking money from a resident’s tax bill, so the overall bill could still be larger.
“I think it's important that we try to operate our city like we try to operate our own expenses,” Grafton said. “And work within the means, work within the funds that we have available to us and not go overboard and overspend and hope that the funds will be there in the future. We have been able to maintain a conservative approach and focus on generating more taxpayers. By having more taxpayers on board, we can hold the line.”
Today’s lower rate will collect $1,645,000, an increase of $1.1 million — despite the lower rate. “The value of our city has increased 301%...in 26 years,” Grafton said. “It’s a result of continued reinvestment to the city, whether its housing, businesses or current businesses upgrading a current facility.”
The numbers definitely pleased the mayor. “We have grown substantially over the years,” Carter said. “We have always kept pace with costs. Our tax rate of 1.61, that tells you the answer right there.”