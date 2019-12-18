Silvis holds line on taxes again

SILVIS — Silvis is continuing to hold down its portion of its residents' tax bill.

On Monday, the Silvis City Council passed its 2019 tax levy ordinance, which was clearly a point of pride for the council, city manager and mayor.

The rate of 1.6141% is the exact same as it was a year ago and 3.4% lower than the tax rate of 26 years ago. That tax rate back then was 1.6714%, which led to collecting $564,629 total from residents.

The equalized assessed value (EAV) of a $100,000 home is generally one-third its value or $33,333. So a $100,000 home in Silvis would have taxes of $557 for Silvis in 1993 (EAV multiplied by tax rate), while for this year it will be $538.00, nearly $20 less, explained Silvis city administrator Jim Grafton.

Of course, Silvis is just one of the entities taking money from a resident’s tax bill, so the overall bill could still be larger.