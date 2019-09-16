A new $5.5 million, 54-unit hotel is expected to be approved by the Silvis City Council at Tuesday night's meeting, according to Jim Grafton, city administrator.
The proposed Cobblestone Hotel is to be built on the vacant lot between Dairy Queen and Doc’s Inn on the north side of Avenue of the Cities in the 800 block, Grafton said.
The council will vote on approving the execution of a tax-increment financing district for Silvis Hotel LLC. In TIF districts, property tax revenues are used to develop businesses in the district rather than collected by the city.
A total of $500,000 would be given in three payments of about $166,500 to Silvis Hotel LLC for building and developing the Cobblestone Hotel.
The three-story hotel is expected to have eight extended-stay rooms. Amenities will include hot breakfasts for all guests, a pool room, meeting rooms, a fitness room and a pool.
“We have worked tirelessly for two years to make this finally happen,” Grafton said.
A feasibility study about three years ago confirmed a need for hotel rooms that many in Silvis had believed was true, Grafton said. “So we went to work and tried to recruit some hoteliers,” he said.
The annual John Deere Classic golf tournament in Silvis and the nearby Deere & Co. World Headquarters are two destinations that draw visitors who need rooms to stay in, but they aren't the only attractions in the area, Grafton said.
“Through that study, we learned that they are not only from John Deere, they are from the hospital; they are from the assisted-living facilities,” Grafton said of visitors. “And from the nurses and doctors who are here for a short term ... in addition to those that are here for the sporting and other events.”
Cobblestone was chosen for several reasons.
“They specialize in small towns,” Grafton said. “And the look of the building" impressed Silvis officials. "From an appearance aspect, it just would fit with the decor of the rest of the avenue," he said.
Officials liked what they saw when they investigated Neenah, Wis.-based Cobblestone Hotels, as well as the work Cobblestone put into being chosen.
“They put a lot of homework into evaluating our community,” Grafton said.
Some opposition did arise in committee discussion of the proposal, but Grafton said he still expects it to pass.
"We had a little bit of opposition in committee from one of the alderman," Grafton said. "I think it's just a matter of understanding the financials."
He said he expects the hotel to boost business for nearby restaurants, gas stations and possibly grocers. "We know there will be an indirect effect," Grafton said.
A representative for Silvis Hotel LLC could not be reached for comment Monday.
The only other hotel/motel in Silvis is The Plaza in the downtown area.