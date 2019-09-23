SILVIS — First Avenue in Silvis will be getting a bit of an upgrade, just east of 12th Street.
The Silvis Public Works Committee plans to recommend Axiom Consultants of Davenport to the Committee of the Whole as the architects for the new public works/fire station building to be built across the street from two parking lots on First Avenue. Their bid came in substantially lower than their competitor.
The proposed building, which will be 14,400 square feet, is estimated to cost between $1 and $1.5 million and should be up within about six months of the groundbreaking, which is expected to take place this spring possibly as early as March. “Our goal is to be in this building at this time next year,” Jim Grafton, Silvis city administrator, said.
A public works building and three others will be demolished, Grafton said, before the new building can go up.
The city council will choose the contractor, but the building has already been approved. The architects are expected to be approved at the next City Council meeting Oct. 1.
The first plans of the project began to emerge in 2017.
“The intent is to put a nice looking front that looks like an old two-story fire station on the street side of First Avenue,” Grafton said. “On the back side, will be the public works building. That’s where I will put all of my street department vehicles.”
The building will be a simple, rectangular-shaped, steel building, Grafton said.
Bracke-Hayes-Miller-Mahon of Moline and Axiom Consultants were the main two choices after two other firms opted not to send bids.
You have free articles remaining.
Before the selection was made, Grafton said he believed the city could not go wrong with either of the finalists.
The former “did our police station, helped us with city hall and remodeled the library,” Grafton said. “But Axiom is doing some business elsewhere in our city with some developers.
“Either way I think we are going to win. It might just be a matter of cost.”
The winning bid was less than $70,000, nearly $50,000 better than the other finalist. In-house engineers and staff that the other architect would have to sub out, Grafton suggested, was the major difference in bids.
The former City Hall, a brown brick building across the street from the current City Hall on First Avenue, houses two fire trucks. It was sold to Alex McGehee, who plans to turn it into 11 apartments. The value of that property, which once housed the jail, City Hall, the mayor’s office, dispatching and the police and fire stations, was $88,000 in a five-year forgivable loan when it was sold about a year and a half ago. The City rents it from McGehee, who was given a tax increment financing (TIF) development agreement with the sale.
“It is still being used for a fire station for the north end of town,” Grafton said.
Grafton said the new public works building is a big deal.
“We just have to keep making improvements in our community,” Grafton said. “And this is one of those investments that’s going to last for many, many years.”