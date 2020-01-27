Silvis approves 3% retail cannabis tax

SILVIS — Silvis aldermen have approved an ordinance establishing a 3% sales tax on the retail sale of cannabis within the city limits.

The expected action was taken at a city council meeting Jan. 21.

The final vote was 7-1, with Alderman Larry York voting against it.

Also at the Jan. 21 meeting, the council entered into a contract with QCGIS Consulting LLC in Sherrard for future enhancement and support.

The company will do mapping for the city.

“It’s been something we’ve been working on for many years,” said Jim Grafton, city administrator and public works director. “It’s another step in the right direction.

“We are going to get all of our maps in a digitized format so we can preserve them electronically, We’re moving into the next generation, where we can actually have it viewed on laptops and cellphones. It really makes it user-friendly.

“Now we take those maps out in the field electronically.”

