"Show Us How You Bix" Photo Contest Winners

Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us your photos for the Quad-City Times' "Show Us How You Bix" Photo Contest.

We also want to thank our wonderful sponsors - Delta Dental, Iowa American Water, Zeglin's TV & Appliance, and MetroNet.

We received entries from around the Quad-Cities, and from Bix'ers who ran the virtual race in places like Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Texas.

Picking the three winners wasn't easy but we think our top three photos really capture the spirit of this year's virtual race and the passion people have for the Bix 7 experience.

First-place, and the $500 prize, in the Quad-City Times', "Show Us How You Bix" photo contest goes to Jared Jones. The photo of his wife, Laura Jones, running the Quad-City Times Virtual Bix 7 on the gravel roads near their home in Wilton was not only a beautiful photo, but we thought it perfectly captured the spirit of this year's virtual race.

Second-place, and $100, go to Sarah Feipel for her adorable photo of four kids and a dog lined up to run the virtual Junior Bix. The photo's caption reads - Junior Bix in Minnesota! Hanna (8), John (3), Elsie (6), Grace (3), and Abbey (dog 11) prepare for fierce competition in Lino Lakes, Minn.

Third-place, and $50, go to Kathy Seyfert for her virtual awards ceremony photo. Standing on their homemade podium Sarah Taylor, Chrissy Hosch, and Kathy Seyfert hold up their awards after running the Virtual Quad-City Times Bix 7. The image really speaks to the passion runners have for the Bix 7, no matter where or when they run the race.

