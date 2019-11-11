Sherrard sixth-grader Saidie Shemek turned her passion for art into a first-place finish in the 3rd-5th-grade division of the Illinois Secretary of State's School Bus Poster contest.
Shemek's design was one of four winning posters chosen from entries submitted from throughout the state. One first-place winner was chosen from each age bracket.
“I was just doing it for fun. I just got an email that I won first place in the state and I was really happy and surprised,” said Shemek. She drew a bus on the poster with, “‘stop’ ‘to keep our kids safe, please’”. The poster was entered into the contest during the previous school year.
The 11-year-old enjoys swimming, volleyball and karate. Her parents are Ryan and Jacquie Shemek. Jacquie is a teacher at Sherrard Elementary school, “She is an amazing young lady. Her dad and I are so proud of her. She can't wait to make another poster for next year. Art is her passion. I am excited to see where it takes her,” she said.
Saidie was recognized in October during an awards ceremony at the Hall of Flags at the Michael J. Howlett Building in Springfield.
The winners from each division are entered into the national poster competition.