Year-round competitions, each weekend in a different state. That’s how 14-year-old Sherrard student and rodeo athlete Kade Foster gained enough experience and skills to place ninth in team roping last month at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Huron, S.D.
The rodeo was for competitors in the Junior High Division of the National High School Rodeo Association.
“We’ll go almost every weekend, even in the winter,” Matt Foster, Kade’s dad, said. He says they travel to several states throughout the year for rodeo competitions — "anywhere there’s an indoor arena.”
Four countries were represented at the national competition: the United States, Canada, Australia and Mexico. Matt said next year France also would field a team.
Team roping involves two people. Kade's teammate, Will Jones, of Villa Grove, was the "header," the person who ropes the steer around its horns. Kade was the "heeler," the person who ropes the steer's hind legs.
The boys each won a $250 scholarship and a commemorative belt buckle for finishing ninth out of 250 teams.
“The best of the best, basically,” Matt said of the competitors. He said Kade was only the second person to qualify “that high of rankings” in the Junior High Division for Illinois since 2000.
“It feels pretty good. It was a goal for me,” Kade said. With direction from his dad, he set goals this time last year. “I couldn’t be prouder of him. ... He was able to accomplish several of the goals he set for himself,” Matt said.
Kade already has been in contact with college recruiters.
“They can get full-ride scholarships just like any other sports. It can be a full ride or partial ride, just depends on their ability,” Matt said. “He’s had several colleges say, 'Keep up what you’re doing.' "
This fall, Kade will move up to the National High School Division.
Kade started learning the sport at age 5 in Texas, where the family lived at the time. His two younger siblings, Eli, 11, and Gretchyn, 10, are following in his footsteps. Matt said all three of the kids had qualified for the Little Britches Nationals in the past two years through the National LIttle Britches Rodeo Association.
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Matt was a professional team-roping header for eight years before moving back to Sherrard to be with his mom, Karen Foster, who died of cancer in 2014.
Kade's mom, Molly Foster, is an avid supporter.
She said the rodeo culture taught her children hard work, responsibility and community.
"When you are on the road as much as we are, friends are your family," she said. "Everyone is willing to take care of each other’s kids, whether it’s feeding them or getting them to where they need to be. Or if they get out of line, they aren’t afraid to let them know."
They spend a lot of time on the road.
“We’ve all got trailers. One of the rodeo moms has a shirt (that says), ‘It’s the only sport I pay a lot of money to live like a carney,’ ” Matt said with a laugh.
So far this summer, the Fosters have been to South Dakota and Oklahoma. They took a break to show livestock at the Mercer and Rock Island county fairs, then they hit the road again.
The Fosters will be back home to compete as a father-son roping team at the New Windsor Fair, Rodeo and Horse Show on Aug. 15-17. Kade will be the heeler while his dad is header. Kade also will compete as a team with his younger brother.
"There are so many great things that rodeo has to offer, but for me, it’s the family that you have within it," Molly said. "We have been blessed to meet so many people."