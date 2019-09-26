Alyn Fisher Hall celebrated his 16th birthday on May 16, 2018. Four months later, on Sept. 15, 2018, he took his own life.
A straight-A junior at Sherrard High School, he had a girlfriend; he played on the state-bound school golf team; he had just gotten his driver’s license; and he had college plans in the works, said his mom, Pamela Hall.
Hall said there were no red flags or history of mental illness for Alyn, no signs of depression or anxiety.
“We had it all together, no problems ... one day everything changed,” she said.
Since that tragic Saturday, she and husband, Richard, of Coyne Center, have asked everyone who knew Alyn if they saw any signs, “It took everybody by surprise. Everybody,” she said.
His family was tight-knit. Paternal grandparents Garry Hall and Dee DeWinter taught him early to love the St. Louis Cardinals. Grandpa Garry took him to games. Grandma Dee had named her son, Richard Alyn, after a former Cardinals player, but she made up the spelling, changing Allen to Alyn. The name was then passed down to Alyn.
“It made the house interesting at rivalry time,” said his mother, a devout Cubs fan, laughing as she shared memories of her son.
Alyn’s Grandpa Russ DeWinter taught him to play golf. “He was good,” his mom remembered.
Her message for others when she thinks of her son is simple: “Suicide doesn’t hide from anybody. ... Alyn had tons of people there for him. I don’t know how to explain it. He had so much,” she said.
“The hardest thing (is) not knowing why, and what he was dealing with. If it was that dark and he felt he couldn’t talk to anybody. ... I felt bad that I couldn’t see anything,” Hall said.
School district offers help
The tragedy rocked the Sherrard School District when students and teachers learned of Alyn's death.
Within the following month, Mike Mendoza, a Rock Island County sheriff's deputy who serves as Sherrard's school resource officer, implemented the P3 campus phone app, funded by Quad Cities Crime Stoppers. The app lets students and parents connect with authorities anonymously.
Mendoza said the app receives one to two reports each month. “We’ve had tips from depression, drugs, alcohol, suicide threats, eating disorders, child abuse, bullying, anger issues,” he said. Other categories include planned school attacks and other criminal activity.
“It’s just that open line of communication we have with students,” he said, adding that it’s important the students know that school officials are there to look out for them.
Action is immediate when he’s notified of a report. "I get the alerts — mine comes in as a text message,” Mendoza said. He then can engage in a texting conversation with the initiator and ask questions.
“You might have two students who are best friends, and the one student might say to the other, 'I have to tell you something, but you can’t tell anybody.' In return, that student will come to us and say, 'My best friend is having some issues right now.' ... I’ll ask how should I approach this person.”
He said in that case, he would talk to parents and ask for permission to allow the friend to be part of a conversation with the troubled student.
“It’s not easy for teenagers who are dealing with a lot of stress and issues in life to open up to a principal or police officer,” Mendoza said.
Another way the district is using technology to help students is through Go Guardian software that sends alerts to both Mendoza and Sherrard instructional technology coach Steve Miller if keywords are found in emails and searches.
Miller said they plan to add more software specifically designed for suicide prevention. He said it’s a proactive approach that looks across multiple platforms and allows students to reach out.
“Anything you can do more of as a school district, I think you have to. You can never do enough,” he said.
Stacey Blackwell, school counselor for Sherrard seventh through ninth grades, coordinates a mental health action team made up of district staff. It formed in January.
The group meets to discuss ways to educate students and families on mental health resources available to the community. It also meets regularly with the Mercer County Mental Health Action Program (MHAP) through the Mercer County Health Department in Aledo.
“It’s been exciting to work with them and learn about what they’re doing for Mercer County and the community and all the different resources they can provide our students with,” she said, “Most of the time we’re referring kids that have multiple challenges, multiple traumas.”
Jennifer Hamerlinck, director of the Mercer County Emergency Management Agency, said the program is funded through a grant from the Health Services and Resources Administration, a federal agency.
“When we start to work with them, we also end up working with the entire family to help them all be successful. We believe here in a very hands-on approach and a holistic approach,” she said.
That means Sherrard school counselors can refer students and families who need their services.
Hamerlinck was instrumental in bringing the SOS, or Signs of Suicide, Prevention Program to Sherrard, after successfully implementing it with the Mercer County School District last spring.
Teachers and staff were trained recently for a student screening that will take place in November. Presenters cited a sobering statistic: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017, suicide was the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10 and 34.
The program, set to begin with the sophomore class and junior high students in November, includes a pre-test to evaluate mental health, a video “screener” that talks to teens about how to identify signs of suicide in themselves and others, and follow-up evaluations.
Honoring Alyn’s memory
Hall said the sporting community has shown great support for her late son. The baseball team wore his number, 8, on their jerseys during one game, and the golf team has done numerous memorials honoring his memory.
The Halls put a big memorial rock at the Matherville baseball field with his picture on it because he loved baseball. “It helped us get through that baseball season last year without him,” his mother said.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month, and a walk happened to be scheduled on the exact date of Alyn's death. The Hall family and friends participated in the Out of the Darkness community walk, organized through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at Beacon Harbor Park in East Moline.
“We had to do something. I wasn’t going to just sit at home. I would want to, but I needed to get out there,” Hall said.
Sherrard students are finding ways to heal after the loss of their friend and classmate.
“The heartbreak I felt at that moment was indescribable. Sept. 15, 2018, was the hardest day of my life,” said Gabrielle Sharer, Alyn's girlfriend at the time of his death.
“To teens who may be considering suicide, please know that you are needed here," she said. "Whether you believe in God or fate or whatever, you have a purpose. You are someone's entire world; please stay here for them. If you cannot continue living for yourself, live for someone else, because at least one person in this world needs you."
Sharer and another of Alyn's friends, Elyse Thurman, have organized an event, The Mom Friend Project, to raise funds for suicide prevention and awareness. Sponsored by Sherrard FFA, it will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, in Gym 2 at Sherrard High School.
The event bears Alyn’s nickname, which was given to him by friends who saw him as cautious and protective, or "the mother of the group."
“We're hoping this fundraiser will allow our entire community to educate themselves on this epidemic,” said Sharer. “The whole point is to raise awareness for this awful depression disease. ... I know it’s very stigmatized in the community.”
Another aim of the event is for students to get to know FFA members, who are willing to be friends to peers who need someone.
"I just want them to know that you are not alone. More people care about you than you think. Over 800 people went to Alyn's visitation. ... He was not alone, and neither are you,” Sharer said.
“It’s an empty space; it’s a void," said Alyn's mother of life without her son. "Waking up and expecting that person to be there. Every morning before I left for work, I said, ‘Have a good day.’ He said, ‘You, too, Mom.' ... I don’t even say, 'Good morning' anymore; I just say, ‘Morning.’ You have to adjust, and it’s terrible.”