Seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight to perform in Davenport July 10

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist Gladys Knight — named by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 100 greatest singers of all time — will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport.

Tickets ($55 to $125) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14. They're available at online at rhythmcitycasino.com, by phone at 844-852-4386, or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

A 75-year-old native of Atlanta, Ga., Knight debuted in 1960 at 16. Her band, Gladys Knight & The Pips, went on to notch many Top 20 hits, including “Every Beat of My Heart,” “Letter Full of Tears,” “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” and “If I Were Your Woman," according to a Rhythm City release.

In the 1970s, Knight had Top 10 gold-certified singles like “Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye),” “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination,” “Best Thing to Ever Happen to Me,” and the No. 1 smash “Midnight Train to Georgia," the release said.