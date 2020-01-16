Semitrailer hauling cattle overturns on Interstate 80

Portions of Interstate 80 and Interstate 280 were shut down about 12:40 a.m. Friday as authorities attempted to herd 20 to 25 head of cattle that were roaming the medians after a cattle truck overturned late Thursday.

Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff's deputies, Iowa State Patrol as well as the Davenport Fire Department and Blue Grass Fire and Durant Fire Departments were working to keep the cattle off of the roadway.

Police said the crash occurred at 11:05 p.m. Thursday as a semi with a load of cattle overturned on the north side embankment as the driver attempted to exit westbound I-80 onto southbound I-280.

Police were trying to get resources to the scene, such as cattle trailers, to get the cattle out of the medians.

Westbound Interstate 280 was shut down at the Kimberly Road exit, while both lanes of I-80 were shut down.

Authorities said that passing vehicles continued to spook the cattle, which caused the animals to continue moving along the medians instead of staying where they had been herded.

Police and sheriff's deputies used their vehicles along the shoulders of the roadway to keep the cattle in the medians.