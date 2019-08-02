DAVENPORT — Jerry Seinfeld will return to the Adler Theatre stage at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Tickets — starting at $55 — will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 9, at the Adler Theatre box office, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and through ticketmaster.com, according to a news release.
Seinfeld last visited the Adler for a show in September 2016. Most recently, the release states, he has been performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of an ongoing residency. His latest projects include the Emmy-nominated series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which is streaming on Netflix, and his Netflix special, “Jerry Before Seinfeld,” according to the release.
"I love coming to places where people may not get a chance to see certain people," he said of smaller cities such as Davenport said during a phone interview with the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline before his 2016 appearance in Davenport. "The audiences tend to be very exciting and fun."
For more information, visit adlertheatre.com.