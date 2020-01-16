Second strut being installed on I-74 bridge, 10 arch segments remain

Early surveys of the Illinois-side arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge show promise of hitting alignment targets.

Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa Department of Transportation, DOT, said preliminary surveys suggest the arch legs on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River are similar in alignment to the Iowa side arch legs that were joined last month.

Officials at the DOT were pleased last month, they said, to learn the nearly 300-foot-long arch legs that rise from foundations near the Bettendorf shoreline are within a half-inch in length of each other. Those results were determined as workers added the first permanent strut to the top arch segments on the Iowa side — lateral braces that will supply the arch system with support and rigidity.

The next real test will come after cable stays are back in place on the Illinois-side arches.

"We do not yet have final survey information," Alvarez said. "While multiple surveys will be performed, the one that determines the final position is the one performed after the next set of stays are installed."