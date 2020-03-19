You are the owner of this article.
Second positive case of COVID-19 diagnosed in Quad-Cities
A second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Scott County.

The Scott County Health Department said Thursday morning that the person who tested positive is middle-aged, between 41 and 60. The person is not a resident of Iowa or Illinois, and the case is travel-related. The person currently is recovering in the hospital.

Local officials continue to ask Quad-Citians to practice social distancing and regularly wash their hands.

Scott and Rock Island County Health Department officials will host a daily media briefing later today.

