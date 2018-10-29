DAVENPORT — Despite a crash in the global market for recyclables, the Scott County area recycling program is holding its own.
At present, the Scott Area Recycling Center on Davenport's Carey Avenue has been able to find markets for all the items that it collects and processes, said Kathy Morris, director of the Waste Commission of Scott County, which operates the recycling center.
These items include paper; plastics No. 1 and No. 2; mixed plastics which means No. 3-7 mixed together; tin, aluminum and glass.
Prices definitely are down, but at least the markets still exist, Morris said. In scattered areas around the country, especially on the coasts, markets have dried up and recycling programs have been suspended with previously recycled items going to landfills.
And there's even a tiny bit of recovery for Scott. The price for mixed paper, for example, plunged from $75 per ton in September 2016 to $2.25 per ton in September of this year. But this month, it has gone up to $7.75 per ton, Morris said.
On the down side, it is getting no money for mixed plastic, and it is paying to recycle glass. Overall, Scott received $63 per ton of all recyclables combined in May 2018, delivered, compared with $108 per ton in August 2017.
Here are some questions and answers about the state of recycling, in the Quad-City region and globally:
Q: What caused this big plunge?
A: A policy shift by China, long the world's leading recyclables buyer. At the beginning of the year, it enacted an anti-pollution program that closed its doors to loads of waste paper, metals or plastic unless they are 99.5 percent pure. That is a generally unattainable standard at U.S. single-stream recycling plants, such as the one that opened in Scott County in 2016.
Nationally, single-stream contamination ranges from 10 percent to 25 percent, according to David Biderman, CEO and executive director of the Solid Waste Association of North America.
And in August, China responded to U.S. tariffs by targeting scrap and recyclables with a 25 percent tariff, meaning that the solid waste and recycling industry's issue is now part of the broader trade dispute between the United States and China, Biderman wrote in an email.
Q: Why is Scott doing better than other areas of the country?
A: Scott has been able to find regional markets for its recyclables, rather than rely on China, Morris said. All of Scott's paper, for example, goes to a mill in Indiana.
Also, Scott has a reputation for very clean products, which makes them more marketable. Morris said she can't stress enough the need for residents to continue their good habits of putting only truly recyclable items in the recycling bin, keeping out so-called residue, such as food, plastic bags and Styrofoam.
"The cleaner the material, the better the value of the tonnage," she said.
"Look at the picture on the top of the cart and it it's not in there (the item you're thinking about recycling), don't put it in."
Q: What is happening to Illinois Quad-City recyclables?
A: In speaking for the Scott program, Morris is indirectly speaking for the Illinois Quad-Cities, too, because recyclables picked up in the curbside programs in Rock Island, Moline and East Moline and the drop-off locations in Rock Island, Moline, East Moline and Milan also go to the Scott center for processing, she said.
They are picked up by private companies — in Scott County, collection is done by city crews — and can be taken wherever the company gets the best deal. At present, that is Scott, she said.
The city of Clinton also ships its recyclables to Scott.
This additional tonnage is a plus for Scott because it creates economy of scale.
A contract with Midland Davis that it would take Moline's recyclables to Scott was critical in the decision-making to convert to a single-stream system in which residents put all recyclables go into one bin, Morris said.
Q: How is the area doing in terms of recycling participation?
A: Since Scott County switched to single-stream in which more items are accepted, there has been a consistent 60 percent increase in the tonnage collected, Morris said. Individual household participation also is up, she said.
Scott has gone from recycling 7,000 tons per year (everything combined) in 2015-16 to 14,500 tons per year now, she said.
Q: Are recycling fees charged to cities (and passed along to residents) going to go up?
A: Biderman, of the national solid waste association, said he considers increases a given, and that association members should "prepare elected officials re: increased cost of recycling."
Morris said she and her staff are "trying everything we can to minimize the cost."
Minimal cost increases will occur, but she's trying to avoid anything big.
In Davenport and Bettendorf, the residential user fee for the collection and processing of recyclables is included with the fees charged for the collection and disposal of garbage, yard waste, electronics and bulky waste. It also covers the cost of "no sticker" weeks for yard waste.
Q: What's the future?
A: Morris and others expect new investment in U.S. paper mills for the manufacture of boxes that will create a market less dependent on China.
At the Scott center, the big news is that in November it will install an optical sorter that Morris describes as an "awesome addition" that will result in a "significant savings in labor."
This sorter will pull out the clear containers used to hold water, soda and Gatorade that increase dramatically during the summer months. The increase is so great that the center has to hire extra people to pull them out and, even so, they still fall behind.
Here's where the term "single-stream" needs clarification: Although it's single-stream for homeowners, someone or some machine down the line at the recycling center still has to sort the items, putting paper in one area, tin cans in another and so forth.
The $1.6 million piece of equipment will be incorporated into the current sorter with additional conveyor belts and will automatically pull out all the water bottles, or those made of PET plastic, with a blast of air, Morris said.
A person pulling out water bottles can get about 60 per minute; the scanner can get 600, she said.
The sorter will allow the center to meet its goal of sorting 10 tons of recyclables per hour instead of the eight tons it sometimes falls back to.
The sorter also can pull out 3-D fiber, such as egg cartons and phone books.