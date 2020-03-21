Scott County resident becomes first Quad-Citian to have COVID-19 diagnosed

A Scott County resident has become the first person who lives in the Quad-Cities to test positive for COVID-19.

The Scott County Health Department announced Saturday that the adult between the ages of 41 and 60 is self-isolating at home after being seen in a Scott County medical clinic.

Two previous positive tests in Scott County involved people who do not live in the area.

Iowa confirmed 23 more COVID-19 cases Saturday, also including one each in Muscatine and Dubuque. That brings the total to 68 positive cases in Iowa, with no fatalities. The Scott County case was not among those numbers, but was reported by the Scott County Health Department.

Illinois on Saturday had 753 confirmed cases — including 168 new ones — and six fatalities, according to the state health department. The closest confirmed case in Illinois is in Whiteside County.

The new Dubuque case is an adult between the ages of 61 and 80. The new Muscatine case is an adult between the ages of 41 and 60. It is the second confirmed case in Muscatine.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is now asking any Iowans who traveled recently for business or spring break, domestically or internationally, to consider self-isolating.