School superintendent: District off to good start

East Moline has The Bend.

East Moline has a new library to be opened sometime in 2021.

East Moline has The Quarter, an expansive potential development behind Deere Harvester near the river.

East Moline has the Rust Belt concert venue.

East Moline has Runner’s Park, a spacious area amid wide downtown streets, where runners meet after East Moline’s long running Firecracker Run on the Fourth of July. It’s also a meeting place for summer festivals and Sunday night outdoor small concert gatherings.

What it doesn’t have is anything that ties all those venues in the downtown area together.